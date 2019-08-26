Entries closing soon for the WA Boutique Wine and WA Single Vineyard Shows

The Blackwood Valley Wine Industry Association has announced entries are open for the WA Boutique Wine Show and the inaugural WA Single Vineyard Wine Show.

The WA Boutique Wine Show has been running for 14 years and is open to all WA producers under 250 tonnes. Applications are also invited from those Western Australian wine producers over 250 tonnes to enter the WA Single Vineyard Wine Show. New this year, the show aims to find the best single vineyard wines from across Western Australia.

Cath Oates of Oates End returns as chief judge joined by Kim Horton of Willow Bridge, Ben Miller of Devil’s Lair, Kim Tyrer of Galafrey Wines, Brent Carter of Vasse Felix, and wine journalist, Erin Larkin.

Judging will commence on Friday 18th October, to be followed by an exhibitor tasting and a public awards presentation evening on Saturday 19th at the Bridgetown Town Hall.

Details and entry forms are available at www.blackwoodvalleywine.com.au. Entries close on Friday, 30th August and can be directed to bvwia@westnet.com.au.