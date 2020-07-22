Ensuring the continued success of organic exports

The Australian Government is proposing new rules to continue to provide a basis for the regulation of organic exports, and as a first step in strengthening and simplifying the current framework.

Head of exports division Fran Freeman said Australia’s organic products are meeting the growing demand for high-quality organic agricultural produce around the world. A fit-for-purpose regulatory system would enable organic operators to harness these opportunities.

“We’re aiming to simplify these regulations and maximise market access opportunities for Australian producers and manufacturers, through efficient regulation,” Freeman said.

“Organic operators—be they producers, processors or manufacturers—can consider and provide feedback on how to make our regulatory system work for them when it comes to exporting their goods. Ongoing industry consultation will be an important part of this reform process.

“Instead of treating the export of organic products separately from the rest of our agricultural exporters, we are looking to explore ways to better align organic exports rules with the regulations that apply to other export commodities.

“Organic exporters will benefit from a more streamlined regulatory system and improved access to the department’s services and systems, which is currently very limited.

“With a considered approach to organic exports regulation reform, we can uphold our reputation as a reliable trading partner with internationally recognised high standards.”

The current export regulations—Export Control (Organic Produce Certification) Orders—will no longer apply from 1 April 2021.

The draft Organic Export regulation is open for comment via the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment’s ‘Have Your Say’ portal.

Information on reform opportunities is available here.

