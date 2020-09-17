Endeavour Group accelerates its green energy program in South Australia

Over 5000 solar panels have just been installed at a winemaking facility in the Barossa, a wine packaging company in Angaston and two Dan Murphy’s stores in Adelaide.

The energisation is part of Endeavour Group’s renewable energy program, and the drinks retailer is planning on accelerating its green energy program in South Australia.

“We are seeing the greatest return on investment in South Australia simply because of the amount of sunlight hours, which is why the state will be a focus this financial year,” explained Tyson Holbery, who oversees the green energy program for Endeavour Group.

“We are making our stores and other facilities more sustainable across the country to reduce our environmental footprint and to save costs, and energy use is a big part of our efforts. We’re also investing in more efficient refrigeration and lighting systems.” he added.

10 percent of all Dan Murphy’s stores in Australia now have solar power, but Endeavour Group is aiming to have 55 percent of its South Australian Dan Murphy’s stores switched to solar by the end of FY21.

“Our Mt Barker Dan Murphy’s has been operating with solar panels since July 2019, and has generated more kWh energy to date of all Dan Murphy’s stores across the country that have solar power,” Holbery explained.

One of the Barossa’s biggest wine making facilities, Dorrien Estate Winery in Tanunda, switched to solar on August 27th, while the country’s largest contract bottling company Vinpac International in Angaston will be switching its green energy on in October. Dorrien has installed a 380KW Solar PV System, while Vinpac has installed a 1MWSolar PV System, incorporating 4,189 panels across the sites – a project that has been two years in the works.

“The Dorrien Estate and Vinpac systems have combined the equivalent to about 220 domestic systems and with the integration of our existing Scada System used to manage automation, we plan to use 100% of the energy we generate on site,” said Julie Montgomery, Pinnacle Drinks Quality, Sustainability & Projects Manager.

The Munno Para Dan Murphy’s store was energised on 24th of August, while the Pasadena store was energised on Friday September 11. The next store in the state to be energised is the Welland Dan Murphy’s store.

Dan Murphy’s is along with BWS part of Endeavour Group, Australia’s leading drinks business. Endeavour Group currently has a total of 45 stores with solar power.

