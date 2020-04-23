Endeavour Drinks adds thousands of new products to stores to support suppliers

The drinks giant is adding almost 2000 new products to its online and bricks and mortar stores to support suppliers who are struggling due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Over 200 new suppliers – mainly small producers – have been on-boarded in the last two weeks alone.

“We have been reaching out and continue to work closely with producers and industry bodies to see how we can provide support to suppliers in these difficult times,” said Steve Donohue, managing director of Endeavour Drinks.

“Our success as a business relies on the outstanding products that producers around the country create and supply us with, and it’s important that we do as much as we can to support them during this time of crisis.”

Many of these new products are being added to Dan Murphy’s Direct from Supplier, an online marketplace, and hundreds of new product lines are being fast-tracked in the on-boarding process and added to local BWS and Dan Murphy’s bricks and mortar stores.

According to Independent Brewers Association (IBA), independent brewers around the country have reported a 69 percent drop on sales because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“The efforts of Endeavour Drinks is paramount for the survival of our industry, especially for our regional members that rely heavily on tourism for their taprooms,” said IBA Chair Pete Philip.

“The more opportunities we have to get indie beer to Aussie beer drinkers, the better chance we have to recover from this crisis.”

Tony Battaglene, chief executive of Australian Grape & Wine, has welcomed the increased access to retail sales provided by Endeavour Drinks.

“With many small wine producers struggling to find a route to market due to huge reductions in cellar door and on-premise sales, these initiatives have provided a survival lifeline for a number of businesses,” said Battaglene.

To allow faster payment to its small suppliers Endeavour Drinks, which includes retailers BWS, Dan Murphy’s, Cellarmasters, Jimmy Brings and Langton’s, recently changed its payment policy temporarily to 14 day payment terms.

According to Sam Reid, president of Cider Australia and the owner of cider brand Willie Smiths in Tasmania, the payment terms have been a welcome initiative by its members.

“We’ve been excited to see how quickly Endeavour Drinks has responded to the cash flow challenges of our members by reducing trading terms to 14 days which has provided vital liquidity to enable our members to keep trading and focus on the apple harvest for this year,” Reid said.

Australian Distillers Association president and Four Pillars Gin co-founder Stuart Gregor added that his members agreed the initiative was “terrific”.

“The Australian Distilling industry is doing it pretty tough right now with no distillery doors open, no bars, pubs or clubs to sell to and no export markets to explore,” he said.

“The fact that Endeavour Drinks is committing to buying more locally made spirits and declaring they will pay within 14 days of invoice is frankly, terrific news.”

Endeavour Drinks is asking suppliers who need assistance to reach out to their regular Endeavour contact in order to further understand the support that can be provided, and encourage new suppliers to reach out to the relevant contacts, please see the Endeavour Group Contact Page.

