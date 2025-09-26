Endeavour celebrates the suppliers steering the future

Image courtesy Endeavour Group

Australian drinks and hospitality business Endeavour Group celebrated its suppliers at the 2025 Supplier of the Year Awards last night, spotlighting partners who helped steer the drinks and hospitality sector through a rapidly evolving year.

Held at Randwick Racecourse, the event brought together more than 800 guests from across Australia’s drinks and hospitality sector, celebrating the finalists and winners across 14 unique categories, including best product innovation, best brand activation and supply chain of the year.

With Dan Murphy’s, BWS and ALH Hotels serving millions of customers every week, Endeavour Group said its success is built on supplier partnerships that bring great products and experiences to life. The Supplier Awards are designed to recognise those contributions.

This year’s awards centred on three key themes shaping the future of the industry: innovation with impact; occasion creation; and executional excellence.

Endeavour Group’s director of merchandise & buying, Tim Carroll, said the award winners embodied the qualities driving momentum across the sector.

“Our suppliers are the backbone of our industry. Without their passion and commitment, we couldn’t deliver the value, range and experiences our customers expect. The winners this year reflect what’s working in our industry right now: bold innovation, creating new occasions, and flawless execution. They are proof that when we focus together on these three things, the whole industry moves forward.”

Kate Beattie, Endeavour Group CEO, echoed this sentiment.

“Tonight is about pausing to celebrate the people and partnerships that make our industry thrive. Our suppliers are at the heart of how we show up for customers in our stores, in our hotels and online. The calibre of this year’s finalists and winners shows just how much passion, creativity and resilience exists across the sector, and we’re incredibly proud to recognise that.”

See the full list of the awards and their respective winners below:

Best Brand Activation Award

Winner: Pernod Ricard – St Hugo: Dan in Dan’s

What the judges thought:

“This activation embodied creativity and disruption. Taking over a Dan Murphy’s store, the campaign aimed to make fine wine more accessible and fun – and it worked. Nearly 5,000 bottles sold in six days, while the hero video content reached 2.7 million organic views in its first week. Proof that innovation can be both playful and profitable.”

Small Supplier of the Year

Winner: Leogate Estate Wines

What the judges thought:

“Leogate achieved remarkable 43% year-on-year growth, cementing itself as one of our most profitable wine partners. Beyond the numbers, their dedication to local store teams and genuine relationship-building set them apart. A true rising star whose collaborative spirit embodies what this award is all about.”

Supply Chain of the Year

Winner: Lion

What the judges thought:

“When faced with the complexities of the MLDC industrial action, Lion didn’t just adapt, they partnered with us to swiftly implement a direct-to-store supply model, ensuring continued service when we needed it most. Their long-term strategic planning and solutions-first approach safeguarded stock availability and delivered exceptional results year-round. A true demonstration of resilience, agility and genuine partnership. “

Sustainability Award

Winner: Beachtree Distilling Co.

What the judges thought:

“Beachtree proved that world-class quality and sustainability can go hand-in-hand. With over 25,000 trees planted, certified organic spirits powered by solar energy, and a commitment to sourcing native botanicals, their impact reaches far beyond the bottle. As Australia’s only certified First Nations distillery, Beachtree is leading the way with a planet-first approach that challenges industry norms.”

Collaboration Award

Winner: Mountain Culture Beer Co. – “Have Your May’tes Back” campaign

What the judges thought:

“Mountain Culture went beyond “business as usual,” blending brand promotion and ambassadorship with a critical initiative focused on workplace safety. Through engaging videos and interviews, they created incremental support that drove meaningful positive change for our teams. This project is a testament to the true power of partnership and purpose.”

Product Innovation Award

Winner: Lion – Ultra Zero Carb range

What the judges thought:

“With more consumers conscious of their health, Lion’s Ultra Zero Carb tackled a clear challenge head-on. This forward-thinking innovation has attracted a broad base of health-minded consumers, actively growing the category and delivering new value. A strategic move that highlights leadership in meeting evolving customer needs.”

Digital Partner of the Year

Winner: Asahi Beverages – Big Footy Score

What the judges thought:

“Asahi set a new benchmark for partner-led digital innovation. Their hands-on, forward-thinking approach brought gamification into ALH Hotels with the “Big Footy Score” campaign, co-creating a digital pub experience that engaged guests in new ways. An exceptional example of partnership and investment in our digital future.”

MixIn Campaign of the Year

Winner: Campari – Summer of Aperol

What the judges thought:

“This digitally-led campaign brought fresh energy to customer engagement. By leveraging a digitally-led strategy, this campaign successfully achieved +14.8% in brand growth, with a whopping 58% of shoppers being new to the brand. The campaign was a game-changer, not only for its impressive 25% increase in sales but also for its groundbreaking use of our full suite of MixIn assets. Campari showed what’s possible with bold digital creativity and seamless integration.”

Account Team of the Year

Winner: Lion

What the judges thought:

“Lion’s account team consistently sets the benchmark for supplier partnership. Their solutions-first mindset, smart commercial support and proactive, tailored growth strategies have made a tangible difference in day-to-day operations. A team that blends precision in execution with genuine agility.”

Exclusive Product of the Year

Winner: Asahi Beverages – Hard Rated Lemon & Mango

What the judges thought:

“This product was more than a launch – it was a phenomenon. Instantly popular with younger customers, it pulled new consumers into stores and became a Christmas hit, accounting for 3.5% of total Premix sales that week. During Christmas week alone, we sold over 440,000 multipacks, that’s enough cans, laid end-to-end, to do 26 laps of Royal Randwick Racecourse! A category-shaping product that delivered big results.”

Local Supplier of the Year

Winner: Margaret River Beer Co.

What the judges thought:

“From humble beginnings with a single hero product, Margaret River Beer Co. has grown strategically, with every new release hitting the mark. Their In the Pines IPA has grown triple digits, and is actively shaping the category by bringing younger customers into craft. They showcase the power of a collaborative, commercial partnership.”

Trend Leader of the Year

Winner: Diageo – Smirnoff Crush

What the judges thought:

“Diageo demonstrated exceptional foresight by jumping on an emerging trend to create a category-first innovation developed exclusively for us. Smirnoff Crush perfectly targets the pre-night-out occasion, encouraging trial, trade-up and excitement. A bold move in format and flavour innovation that positions spirits at the cutting edge.”

Large Supplier of the Year

Winner: Lion

What the judges thought:

“Lion continues to raise the bar as a large supplier, backing bold ideas with clear plans and investment. Their Ultra Zero Carb range was a game-changing innovation that recruited a new generation of drinkers and grew the category. A partner who consistently delivers on collaboration and shared success.”

On-Premise Supplier of the Year

Winner: Asahi Beverages

What the judges thought:

“Asahi exemplifies true partnership in the on-premise space. From driving Trade Plan and Pub+ growth to championing guest-facing initiatives like Parma for a Farmer and a tap optimisation pilot program, they’ve gone above and beyond. A deeply aligned partner whose proactive support has been integral to our shared success.”

