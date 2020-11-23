Emerging wine markets program a boost for SA wine industry

The South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA) has announced a new export-focused project that will assist SA wine producers looking to diversify in the emerging wine markets of Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and India.

The Emerging Markets Program will develop an online market intelligence resource for each country and deliver a wine education program in each market.

“This program is welcome good news for South Australian wine businesses given uncertainty in some of our existing export markets,” said Brian Smedley, SAWIA chief executive.

“We’re aiming to equip wine businesses with the tools and opportunities they need to enter these emerging markets, which will assist with business sustainability during this COVID-19 recovery phase.”

The market intelligence resource will consist of a market overview of each country, information about sales channels, an in-depth consumer profile and a guide to doing business in each market.

“We’ll explain the current performance and perception of Australian wine in each market and the opportunities for South Australian businesses,” Smedley said.

“We’ll also provide case studies, a guide to conducting tastings and explore traditional wine and food pairings in each market.”

The second part to the Emerging Markets Program is the development of a turn-key South Australian wine education program for decision-makers in each market, including wine importers, buyers, distributors and hospitality professionals.

“We’ll be promoting South Australian wine, our stories, our people and our regions,” Smedley said.

With 80 percent of Australia’s premium wine exported from South Australia, Minister for Trade and Investment, Stephen Patterson, believes there are huge opportunities for wine producers to enter new markets.

“The emerging wine markets of Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and India are regions of focus for the Marshall Government and our in-market representatives are on hand to provide on-the-ground support to any South Australian exporter looking to build their market presence,” Minister Patterson said.

“South Australian wine is regarded as some of the best in the world and upskilling wine producers with market intelligence will assist them in understanding consumers, sales channels and provide great insight into doing business in each of these regions.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!