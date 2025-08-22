“Drinking with purpose”: report shows how (and why) consumers are moderating alcohol consumption

James Phillips, CGA by NIQ’s head of on-premise, presents at Wine Australia’s Global Market Update in July

Consumers across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region are increasingly moderating their alcohol consumption and seeking no and low alternatives to their favourite drinks in the on-premise, according to new research from CGA by NIQ.

CGA’s REACH research shows three in ten (30%) APAC consumers are drinking less alcohol than they were a year ago—double the proportion (15%) who are drinking more. The number of people drinking less is even higher in countries including Australia (34%), New Zealand (38%) and the Philippines (42%).

“APAC consumers are no longer drinking out of habit—they’re drinking with purpose,” said James Phillips, CGA by NIQ’s head of on premise, APAC.

NIQ explained that moderation is being driven by lifestyle factors including the prioritisation of wellbeing, with 41% of those drinking less reporting that they are doing so because they are trying to be healthier. This motivation is notably higher in China (52%) and Hong Kong (45%). It also cited pressure on spending due to the cost-of-living crisis as a seeming contributor to reduced intake, with 25% of consumers who have reduced consumption are trying to save money.

However, while some are abstaining completely, the large majority continue to enjoy the unique social occasions of bars and restaurants. Nearly a third (31%) of those who are moderating consumption say they are now only drinking alcohol on special occasions—a figure that is higher in South Korea (38%) and Japan (41%). Meanwhile, 22% of APAC consumers—and 33% of those in New Zealand—continue to drink the same categories when they go out but are making fewer purchases per visit.

“The shift toward mindful consumption is not a passing trend, but a cultural reset that’s redefining how, when and why people drink,” said Phillips. “The key question: is this the new normal in the on premise? If so, it presents big challenges for suppliers, manufacturers and operators, including the need to cater for moderating guests without alienating core consumers. Brands that can gain a deep understanding of this complex recalibration and adapt nimbly will be the ones that stay relevant in the months and years ahead.”

Some moderators are turning to soft or hot drinks as alternatives to alcoholic options, but the trend is also creating new opportunities for suppliers, manufacturers and operators in no and low alcohol categories. A third (32%) of APAC consumers say they have tried a low-alcohol or alcohol-free drink at a bar, restaurant or similar venue, with beer the most appealing category ahead of wine and spirits. Trial of these drinks is especially high in China (48%).

CGA’s REACH research highlighted that more competitive pricing, creative flavours and serves, menu visibility and recommendations were among the factors most likely to generate extra orders.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!