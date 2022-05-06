Digital farming partnership aims to support viticultural efficiency and profitability

Image courtesy Kubota

Kubota Australia has partnered with Australian AgTech company, Platfarm, to trial technology that aims to improve efficiency and profitability for fixed-row farmers.

The Platfarm app – currently being trialled in the viticulture industry – puts users at the forefront of digital farming, allowing them to implement precision agriculture, GPS, and geo-mapping technology.

Nuffield Scholar and winegrower Richard Leask has been putting Platfarm to work for the past 18 months on his vineyard in McLaren Vale.

To measure soil carbon levels in his vineyard for his Nuffield Scholar report, Leask said Platfarm could assist in directing him to the precise location for accurate repeat testing.

Leask said Platfarm is part of the development of digital farming, providing grapegrowers with a cost-effective way to map and geo-plot their vineyards.

“Platfarm is a really useful tool for vineyard managers, allowing them to direct what needs to be done and where, and monitor the work in real-time,” Mr Leask said.

“By pulling in satellite vigour maps, it allows us to see and highlights the areas needing work. Growers can mulch lower vigour areas or apply compost at variable rates and track their progress using Platfarm.

“Platfarm wants to make precision agriculture accessible and mobile — not just for viticulture, but for the world,” Platfarm CEO Lyndsey Jackson said.

“Kubota is really the ideal partner for that; they’re a trusted name in tractors for good reason, but they’re not afraid of innovation which is where their longevity has come from.”

Kubpower general manager and vineyard manager Donny DiCesare has been testing Platfarm technology in his vineyard at Gumeracha in the Adelaide Hills for the past 18 months.

“Platfarm directs operators when to start, stop, or switch between rates as they drive. Pause to refill, fix a fence, refuel, or clock off for the day and then return to exactly where they were,” DiCesare said.

