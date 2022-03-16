Despite the tariffs, China acknowledges the quality of Australian wine

While China’s crippling tariffs are still hampering exports of Australian wines into China, Australian wine has been acknowledged for its quality at the 2022 China Wine & Spirits Awards (CWSA).

RedHeads Wines in the Barossa Valley received six gold medals, six double golds and two regional Wine of the Year trophies including Barossa Valley Wine of the Year and South Australia Wine of the Year at the 2022 China Wine & Spirit Awards.

The CWSA is the biggest wine and spirits competition in Hong Kong and 2022 marked the 23rd annual competition.

The show is judged by the leading wine and spirits buyers in Greater China including; importers, distributors, retailers and sommeliers, who taste wines blind from over 55 countries.

RedHeads is a Barossa Valley winery with a focus on sustainability and was awarded a Double Gold and CWSA South Australia Wine of the Year for its 2020 Coco Rôtie Shiraz Viognier and a Double Gold and CWSA Barossa Valley Wine of the Year for its 2019 Dogs of the Barossa Shiraz.

Red Heads winemaker Alex Trescowthick said he was extremely pleased with the results.

“While China is not a market for us right now for obvious reasons, the CWSA are still globally recognised and the results we achieve here have merit around the world,” he said.

“The results also give us a strong case for the buyers as soon as tariffs are reduced and China opens up to us again.”

It is important to note that Hong Kong remains a tax-free port for wine for all countries including Australia.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!