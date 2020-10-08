Delivering Ag2030

The Federal Government has announced its Ag2030 plan to support the farm sector’s ambition of a $100 billion industry by 2030.

The government is prioritising seven key areas of action in support of Ag2030: exports, stewardship, biosecurity, innovation & research, human capital, supply chains and dams & infrastructure.

The government has released its comprehensive ‘whole of government Ag2030’ plan in support of the agriculture industry’s target of $100 billion in farmgate value by 2030.

Minister Littleproud said the federal budget underpins the focus on ensuring that farmers thrive, prosper and create jobs in a post pandemic world, and lays the foundations for industry to reach its 2030 goal.

“Government and industry will need to be clear-eyed about the task ahead of us, and work harder and smarter and adapt the way we do things,” Minister Littleproud said.

“The Government has identified seven priority key areas of action that will support the industry’s vision. They are: trade & exports, innovation & research, human capital, fair, strong and resilient supply chains, stewardship, biosecurity and water & infrastructure.

“I am confident that if government focuses our efforts on these priority areas, we can create the environment needed for industry to reach this ambitious objective.”

Trade and exports

With 70 percent of Australian farm produce exported, boosting exports and expanding international markets is crucial to the ongoing growth in farmgate production and productivity.

This year’s budget delivers $328 million for congestion busting to boost farm exports, through a digital single touch point for exporters, and more sector specific streamlining measures for the live export, red meat, seafood and plant industries.

This budget also provides an additional $317 million for the successful International Freight Assistance Mechanism (IFAM), taking Australia’s total IFAM commitment to $669 million.

The government is also investing $28.6 million for a Simplified Trade System to simplify approvals and red tape at the border.

Innovation and research

A new Agricultural Innovation Agenda (AIA), including a Digital Foundations for Agriculture Strategy, a National Agricultural Innovation Policy Statement and $86 million for eight adoption and innovation hubs are at the heart of the innovation strategy for Australia’s farm sector.

Government is investing $1.3 million to support Agriculture Innovation Australia to improve collaboration and commercialisation amongst and between RDCs as well as $7.2 million to streamline and modernise levy legislation.

Reliable and affordable telecommunications is crucial for Australia’s farmers and regional communities, so the government is investing in the $83 million Regional Connectivity Program to improve telecommunications infrastructure and boost connectivity outside of the NBN fixed-line footprint.

This is in addition to the $300 million co-investment fund to upgrade regional NBN customers to fibre as part of the $4.5 billion network investment plan.

Human capital

Backing the people and communities that work in and support Australia’s farm sector is the highest priority for this government, according to Minister Littleproud.

Through higher education reforms the government has introduced, the cost of agriculture-related tertiary courses have been reduced by 62%. $250 million has also been invested for access to up to 400 short courses for priority fields including agriculture to upskill the workforce.

Fair, strong and resilient supply chains

Minister Littleproud says farmers deserve to be fairly rewarded for their work, and are treated appropriately in the supply chain. Establishing an Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Inquiry into the perishable goods supply chain is a priority, according to the Minister.

He says the government is also conducting an evaluation into country of origin labelling for food, which is also examining options to expand the scheme to include seafood and fresh-cut flowers.

$1.3 billion is being invested in a modern manufacturing initiative, which will see the government invest in six strategically important sectors of the Australian Economy including the food and beverage sector.

An additional $50 million has been committed to industry growth centres, including Food Innovation Australia Limited, to enable them to assist in implementing the government’s new Modern Manufacturing Strategy (the Strategy).

$107.2 million is also being invested into the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative which will support projects that address identified supply chain vulnerabilities.

Stewardship

The Minister says the government is committed to rewarding farmers for their stewardship through the $34 million Agriculture Biodiversity Stewardship Pilot Program and the Australian Farm Biodiversity Certification Scheme.

Recent reforms will empower farmers to diversify their income and earn credits under the $2 billion Climate Solution Fund. The changes to the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) toolkit will now allow the agency to invest in soil carbon sequestration projects, unlocking farmers’ access to $1.6 billion in ARENA funding.

Biosecurity

Protecting Australia’s world-class biosecurity system and its enviable status as a pest and disease-free nation continues to be a major priority for the government, according to Minster Littleproud.

Around $873 million is committed for biosecurity and export programs in 2020–21, an increase of $243 million since 2014–15.

Water and infrastructure

This budget delivers $3.5 billion for dams and water infrastructure through the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund.

Minister Littleproud said that budget measures in other Australian Government portfolios “further demonstrates our whole of government approach to industry’s Ag2030 goal”.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!