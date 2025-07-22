De-mystifying voluntary administration

McWilliam’s Wines’ Hanwood Estate vineyard

By Meg Riley

Tim Mableson is an expert in deal advisory and restructuring, and is the national leader in agriculture and wine sectors for KPMG Australia. He has worked as a voluntary administrator for numerous high-profile wine businesses such as McWilliams Wines, Fox Creek and Salena Estates. Here, he patiently explains the intricacies of voluntary administration to journalist Meg Riley. This article does not seek to provide financial instruction or advice, but merely aims to demystify the process of calling in administrators—what does it mean, what are the possible outcomes, when should you make the call?

Business ownership is a tough gig, whether wine industry or otherwise. With the family business aspect of the wine industry adding an extra layer of complication, Mableson explained there can be a feeling that to appoint an administrator is to “give up” the enterprise. This emotional investment, which is responsible for so much of the beauty and passion of wine businesses, can prove to be a hindrance in some areas.

“That emotional [investment] can often create a situation where difficult decisions are overlooked, and that often can be to the detriment of the overall value that exists within an enterprise at that particular point in time,” said Mableson.

“I think the biggest ‘myth busters’ of voluntary administration is that the business will close or the assets will just be heavily discounted and liquidated,” said Mableson. “That shouldn’t happen if an appointment is made early and there’s sufficient cash flow to enable the business to keep trading, because so long as it can keep trading—that means paying its debts as and when they fall due—[…] which usually allows a sufficient runway to enable a restructure or going concern sale.”

“The problem we see time and time again—this is not just limited to the wine industry—is that directors often make the decision too late… if you’re too late to make the decision, it makes it very difficult for the company to be restructured in administration.”

Some people may hear the term “gone into administration” and assume that this means, the death of a business, or, to some degree, the death of the pride associated with that business.

As Mableson points out, this is not necessarily the case, and in fact, it can be this decision that is most effective in allowing a company director to put the company’s debts behind them without feeling as though they’ve sacrificed their company or reputation to do so.

Clearing the fog

We’ve all heard the terms “voluntary administration”, “calling in the administrators” or “going into administration”, but what does any of this actually mean?

“The voluntary administration appointment occurs when a director or directors of the company resolve that the company is insolvent or likely to become insolvent,” said Mableson.

A company’s director or directors are the people that make business decisions and oversee the business operations and management of the company. Different to a business owner, a company director is typically not personally liable for the debts of a company, provided that no insolvent trading or otherwise untoward activity has occurred.

Insolvency is defined quite strictly, as Mableson explained: “insolvent means not able to pay the debts of the company as and when they fall due”.

There are consequences for directors if they continue trading whilst a company is insolvent, including the risk that during a later liquidation of the company, a director may be held personally responsible and sued to pay the debts owed.

This is documented in the Corporations Act, a legislation which Mableson said directors should inform themselves of, especially when considering a voluntary administration.

The “beauty” of the voluntary administration process, Mableson explained, is that it is designed to be relatively quick, and it provides the company with a pause of sorts: a moratorium, which is put in place once a voluntary administration is made, stops creditors (people or entities that the company owes) from taking action against the company such as enforcement.

“It just gives the company some breathing space,” said Mableson. “The debts of the company that are due are put on hold, pending the outcome of the voluntary administration, so it just allows the company that breathing space to work through its issues and potentially restructure its affairs…

“The purpose of the voluntary administration process is that the company’s affairs are administered in a way that maximises the chances of the company continuing in existence, or, if that’s not possible, to maximise the return to creditors of the company, compared to what they might receive in a straight liquidation of the company,” explained Mableson.

“The voluntary administration process is a really flexible process that’s available to directors of the company to effectively proceed with a restructure of the company.”

When a company needs to be restructured, how early this call is made can have a vital impact on the outcome of the process, Mableson explained.

Although this is understandably a difficult call to make proactively, particularly in an industry such as wine where income can be so seasonally and market dependent, putting off this decision allows time for value to dissipate.

“Often the appointment of voluntary administrators is a mechanism used to prevent the court winding the company up, and to enable the administrator to then work with the directors and creditors to try and restructure the company through a deed of company arrangement.”

How long does it take?

The voluntary administration process lasts for 25 business days, although this period can be extended through application to the court in some circumstances (something which Mableson acknowledged is quite common).

By design, the process has a finite ending, which is marked by a creditor’s meeting, where creditors vote on the future of the company. It is at this point that creditors can vote for one of three options: for the company to execute a deed of company arrangement; for control of the company to return to directors; or for the company to be placed into liquidation.

Repayment to employees and secured creditors, such as banks, is prioritised over repayment to unsecured creditors such as trade suppliers, growers, or levy collectors, however all creditors, regardless of their priority, are able to vote on the future of the company.

A deed of company arrangement (also known as a DOCA) is a legal document which lays out how the company will operate moving forward and out of administration. Mableson explained how this option can work to suit all parties.

“The important aspect of [those three options], is the deed of company arrangement option, and that’s a flexible tool that effectively enables the directors or creditors or third parties to put a proposal to creditors to restructure the company, [or] to sell the company, or whatever the case may be, that creditors can decide whether they are prepared to accept through their vote or not accept through their vote.

“Generally speaking, the deed of company arrangement option sees a better return to creditors than liquidation, and that’s why creditors vote for it,” he added.

Liquidation, by contrast, is when “everything is wound up, closed down, and assets sold off”.

Why “call in the administrators”?

Administrators are usually appointed by directors of a company—if a creditor is chasing what they are owed, the creditor must apply to the court to have the company liquidated, which may in turn prompt the directors to appoint administrators and enact a moratorium.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Mableson noted that debts to the ATO have increased significantly (not just in the wine industry), and the ATO’s debt-recovery procedures have also accelerated. One of these methods is a “director penalty notice” (DPN), which is a letter sent to the company directors informing them the ATO is seeking to recover from them the company’s unpaid tax and superannuation debts.

“A director penalty notice effectively acts to say to the directors that either the company pays the tax debt, or you appoint a voluntary administrator, or begin to wind up the company, or, if you don’t do any of those in 21 days, you’ll be personally liable for the tax debt of the company.

“The whole idea of operating a wine business under a company, rather than as a sole trader,” Mableson explained, “is that the company is meant to provide a corporate veil—that protection from personal liability and claims to personal assets.”

Even when operating as a director of a company, there are still two ways that a director could become personally liable for the company’s debts: either by failing to respond to a director penalty notice, or by continuing to trade whilst insolvent.

“…to avoid those situations, directors often appoint voluntary administrators,” he said.

Generally speaking, Mableson said there has not been as many voluntary administration appointments in the wine industry as one might expect given the challenges faced by the industry in recent times. Given that many wine business often have strong ties to family ownership, this could complicate the decision making around whether to bring in an external person such as a voluntary administrator.

“There has been some voluntary administration appointments in the wine industry, but most of those to date, including the ones that I have administered, have actually executed deeds of company arrangement, so therefore have avoided liquidation,” said Mableson.

“Ultimately, I suspect there’s also been some straight liquidation of wine businesses, which means that they don’t go through voluntary administration—they’ve left it too late and end up in liquidation. Those are the ones that end up having investigations undertaken into insolvent trading.”

There are no statistics to illustrate this, Mableson said, however given the known challenges in the industry compared with other industries in relative positions, such as construction or retail, the appointments of voluntary administrators are significantly lower than one might expect.

“But naturally, when you’re talking about construction companies [or] you’re talking about retail companies, they’re not necessarily family owned, like a vineyard grower or wine business.”

What does voluntary administration look like?

Mableson has worked as a voluntary administrator of a number of wine companies, such as the recent administration of McLaren Vale winery Fox Creek Wines. One of the first moves Mableson made as administrator of Fox Creek was to apply for an extension to the voluntary administration process, which was approved and granted them an extra six months.

“The reason we did that was because we were conducting a sale process, and also a land subdivision. So we needed the time to keep the company in voluntary administration, to keep that moratorium there, to stop creditors’ enforcement action, and give us more time to deliver a restructure of the company or a sale of its business and assets.”

At Salena Estate Wines in the Riverland, Mableson had the same approach.

“Even though it’s a short period to properly restructure the company and achieve the best results possible for creditors, it’s more common than not (if a decision to appoint an administrator is made early and the business is trading) that an administrator will apply to the court for more time to make sure that the restructure sees the best outcome possible to stakeholders.”

Beyond the prospect of a moratorium, Mableson said there are other benefits to appointing an administrator sooner rather than later, particularly while the business still has cash flow.

“Why that’s important is [because] once a voluntary administrator is appointed to a company, the voluntary administrator then becomes personally liable for any debt incurred by that company after their appointment.”

If a voluntary administrator is called in when there is no cash flow to support the business trading, it can lead to the business closing, lessening the chance of a restructure and increasing the likelihood of a liquidation.

To give a business the maximum chance of continuing to trade and paying creditors, Mableson explained that making the decision to call in a voluntary administrator early provides the voluntary administrator with confidence to continue trading without fear of becoming personally liable for the debts.

When to make the call

With the seasonal fluctuation in revenue for wine businesses, it is entirely understandable that a company may feel inclined to “tough it out” for better days—and no doubt this approach has worked for many businesses over the years.

Keeping this in mind, Mableson explained that the most important thing for a business hoping to tough it out, is cash flow. So, what can be done to avoid reaching this point?

“The common mistake that I see for wine businesses is that ultimately, they don’t sell stock for cash. What I mean by that is sometimes, you need to just sell your stock for cash flow, versus being concerned that you’re selling stock under the normal price that you would sell it for.”

Naturally, wine businesses are inherently very proud of the product they produce, Mableson acknowledged, and they price their wine accordingly.

“But unfortunately, that investment, that personal investment in the wine itself, can often cloud decisions around needing to sometimes discount that wine to generate cash flow, to keep the company trading.

“And we see it time and time again that decisions are made not to discount wine, not to accept offers for bulk wine at below cost, because there might be a concern around a profit and loss, or a loss arising. But sometimes wine businesses need to accept a loss to generate cash to keep trading, if they genuinely see the conditions improving for them.”

Also acknowledging the challenging market for bulk wine, Mableson was understanding that this could be difficult to move.

“But there certainly can be some bottled wine that we see and wonder, why wasn’t that sold at a heavier discount than what you might ordinarily apply, just simply to generate cash flow.

“[For] a lot of winemakers, what is in the bottle is ultimately the most important thing to them, and sometimes they can lose sight of actually needing to sell that bottle of wine.”

More times than he could recall, Mableson has recommended discounting the price of a bottle of wine by 50%, only to be met with a look of horror from the owner.

“But there’s no other choice,” he explained. “If not, the business will close and it will receive much less than 50% through an auction process.”

When has it worked?

One of the most notable examples of a wine business which underwent a restructuring process and came out the other side is McWilliam’s, which Mableson worked on himself.

“We traded that business in voluntary administration for 16 months,” he said. “We actually turned that business from a loss-making business to a break-even business with the support of a loyal workforce and management team.

“McWilliam’s is a great example of a large wine business, but one with significant history, which was family owned for six generations, went through a 16-month voluntary administration process, but came out the other side at the end of that with new owners, being the Calabria family, who have then been able to take that business forward and ensure the McWilliam’s name continues in the Australian wine industry.”

The directors of McWilliam’s Wines were mostly part of the McWilliam’s family, and Mableson said they represent a great example of the benefits of making the decision early.

“There was no doubt that when that decision was made, they could have kept going, but they decided not to,” he said.

The voluntary administrators were appointed to McWilliams on 8th January 2020, notably right before the onset of the harvest season.

“The reason for that appointment, primarily—notwithstanding that there were concerns around insolvency—[…] was that the family and the directors didn’t want to commit to taking growers’ grapes if the company couldn’t pay for them. They left the administrators to make that decision to ensure growers would be paid.”

In terms of recent and relevant wine companies, McWilliam’s is a golden example of a voluntary administration process and restructure that’s been successful, Mableson explained.

“The creditors in that administration recieved 70 cents in the dollar, which is ultimately a very good outcome.”

Preparing for administration

The challenge in preparing a business for restructure or sale, is to strike the right balance in stock levels. Often, the first move of a voluntary administrator might be to sell off excess stock at heavily discounted prices, whilst retaining the more popular SKUS in stock and at full price.

“Any buyer of the business is going to want sufficient stock levels of the SKUs of stock that are the best sellers for the business,” explained Mableson.

“When a buyer looks at a wine business in voluntary administration, what they’ll do is they’ll identify the stock that they need for trading in the short-to-medium term, and they’ll make an offer. Their offer for all of the stock will just be for that good stock—the bad stock they’re not prepared to pay for.”

Voluntary administrators naturally come at a cost, but they also take responsibility for any further debt incurred, and often take on responsibility for the sale process in the event that a business is destined for sale.

Mableson said that many directors have expressed feeling a significant sense of relief once voluntary administrators have been appointed, having some of the heavy decision-making and responsibility lifted off their shoulders.

“Often you hear them say, within a few days of the voluntary administration that they’re just relieved at not having to continue to take calls from creditors and trying to explain to them why they can’t pay them, and relieved that not having to make decisions where they know that they might be incurring a debt that may not be able to get paid.

“Quite often, employees express to us relief, because they get more confidence that their wages and superannuation are going to be paid and that the business is now on a path to being restructured and has a future, because it’s the employees who can generally sense the stress and distress that exists within a wine business, particularly when wages may be late or superannuation may not be paid.”

Although the directors’ powers cease once voluntary administration has been appointed, Mableson explained that his approach is to work with the directors and owners.

“They know the business—they’re critical to ensuring that the business continues to trade, and they may maintain a role post restructure,” he said.

For a business trying to generate cash flow (which Mableson emphasised should be the goal), it is generally helpful to focus on stock.

Other strategies he suggested included renegotiating existing contracts with suppliers or services such as a bottling contract to see if adjustments could be made to the pricing or payment terms.

“Often wine businesses, when they’re starting to face stress, don’t think that they can engage in a conversation with the counter party to the contract to try and renegotiate the contract for better terms.”

The counter party to the contract is of course under no obligation to renegotiate, however Mableson said it was a worthwhile discussion to have.

Costs that can be cut in order to preserve cash flow are often the most difficult decisions to make, Mableson acknowledged, as they often include labour hire or growers and suppliers to whom the business feels very loyal, and this can be especially challenging in family-run businesses.

“Particularly when it comes to vintage and grape intake, there is a strong loyalty to growers, but there is no sense in a wine business effectively committing to buy grapes to produce wine that they don’t have the ability or capacity to sell, and so therefore it just sits in tank and has to be maintained.”

Maintaining this bulk wine is another cost which is often unforeseen, and Mableson said he would often advise wine businesses to avoid this where they can through their fruit intake.

“It’s important that wine businesses maintain financial forecasts, particularly cash flow forecasts, and that they’re monitoring those regularly and comparing actual results to forecast results,” explained Mableson. “Because that is how they’ll determine whether they’re generating cash flow sufficient to justify a decision to keep trading when debts have been incurred.”

Even when debts and demands are mounting, there may still be time for a successful restructure.

“If it’s to the point where the cash flow is becoming tight, the phone is ringing off the hook with creditors, demands are starting to be received from the ATO or other creditors, then that is the time when directors should seriously be contemplating a voluntary administration appointment, because there would still be time to continue and restructure under an administration,” said Mableson.

For someone wondering whether they should consider entering voluntary administration, it is important to know that there are avenues to pursue before committing to the decision.

Speaking with an accountant or a lawyer who has knowledge of their situation could help a director to make an informed decision, and Mableson highly encouraged any business grappling with such issues to seek advice.

As a restructuring advisor, this is also something which Mableson specialises in.

“What would ordinarily happen is I would sit down with [the director] at no cost to them and no obligation to them, and just talk to them about their position and try to explain to them the options that they have, and that enables them to gather that information and take it away and consider what they want to do.”

