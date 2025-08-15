De Bortoli to develop taste-profiling tool in collaboration with Melbourne University students

Students from The University of Melbourne on a winery tour. Image courtesy De Bortoli Wines

De Bortoli Wines has reinforced its long-standing collaboration with The University of Melbourne, an alliance aiming to foster innovation and provide real-world learning opportunities for students. Together, they are working to address consumer challenges in the wine industry and gain valuable insights into the perspectives of the younger generation. Currently, the winery is collaborating with students to develop a taste-profiling tool.

Over the past six years, De Bortoli Wines has worked closely with students through the university’s Management Consulting course. Last year, the collaboration expanded to include a targeted internship program. Now it has evolved further, with De Bortoli Wines joining the university’s Work Hub initiative—a co-working space designed to resemble an office environment. This space enables students to collaborate on real-world projects and tackle industry challenges, aiming to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical application.

As the world of wine evolves, so too do the ways in which consumers interact with it. With a vast array of choices, today’s wine drinkers often struggle to identify their personal preferences. In response, De Bortoli Wines is collaborating with students to develop a taste profiling tool that is driven by AI to assist consumers in identifying their personal taste and wine profile.

By tackling real-world challenges alongside industry professionals, students can gain invaluable experience while contributing to innovative tools designed to enhance the consumer experience.

With the university’s Work Hub as the base for this collaboration, students will apply their knowledge to solve key industry challenges with direct input from the De Bortoli Wines team. The goal is to inspire creativity, encourage problem-solving, and equip students with skills that will shape their careers.

De Bortoli Wines said the collaboration is reflective of its commitment to innovation, education, and community support.

With both De Bortoli Wines and The University of Melbourne focused on empowering the next generation and using cutting-edge technology to create a more thoughtful, consumer-friendly wine industry.

