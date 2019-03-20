Dates set for the 2019 NZ Young Viticulturist of the Year Competition

The Bayer NZ Young Viticulturist of the Year Competition is now in its fourteenth year and it’s a goal for many young New Zealand viticulturists to claim the title.

The programme aims to grow the wine industry’s future leaders, by stretching them, putting them out of their comfort zone, and creating new relationships. It is a fantastic opportunity for Young Vits (30 years or under) to upskill, grow in confidence, widen their network and start making a name for themselves within the industry.

There are now six regional competitions, culminating in a national final which is held in conjunction with Bragato, the New Zealand wine industry’s annual conference.

It is a very tough competition testing all aspects of vineyard management including budgeting, vine health, soil nutrition, trellising, pruning, netting, machinery, pests and diseases, and wine knowledge. The contestants also have a quick fire buzzer round, deliver a dinner speech, and go head to head in the BioStart Hortisports.

It is a very challenging day but for all those who enter, a very rewarding experience and the winner earns the title of Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year.

Annabel Bulk from Felton Road, Central Otago was the Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year 2018. Who will take out the title this year?

Dates for the 2019 competitions are:

AUCKLAND/NORTHERN – Friday 7th June 2019

HAWKE’S BAY – Thursday 13th June 2019

WAIRARAPA – Thursday 20th June 2019

MARLBOROUGH – Thursday 4th July 2019

SOUTH ISLAND REGIONAL – Friday 12th July 2019

CENTRAL OTAGO – Thursday 18th July 2019

NATIONAL FINAL – w/c 27 August 2019

The national final practical day will be held at Te Awa, Hawke’s Bay and the winner will be announced at the Bragato conference dinner on 29th August 2019.

For more information or an entry form please contact: Nicky Grandorge, National Co-ordinator at youngvit@nzwine.com

The competition is run entirely on the generosity of sponsors who not only support the competition financially, but also with their time and expertise. A huge thank you to Bayer, who have been the competition’s Naming Rights sponsor now for five years. A huge thank you also to the following sponsors who make this competition possible: AGMARDT, BioStart, Ecotrellis, Hyundai, Bahco, Biomin, Constellation, Fendt, Fruitfed Supplies, Empak, Indevin, Ormond Nurseries, Waterforce, Villa Maria, NZ Winegrowers, Riedel NZ and Winejobsonline.