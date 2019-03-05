d’Arenberg release first certified organic/biodynamic wine

d’Arenberg winery in McLaren Vale has released its first wine labelled with full organic certification. Vegan friendly, made with biodynamically grown grapes from family owned vineyards, the wine is a product of d’Arenberg’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.

Since 2016 all d’Arenberg estate owned and leased vineyards have been certified for organic and biodynamic processes, approval has now been granted to label the 2018 vintage as organic wine. Certification was obtained through NASAA, an Australian certification organisation.

“From 2005, we trialled organic and biodynamic practices in three vineyards for three years, balancing productivity with low impact on the environment,” said Chester Osborn, chief winemaker. “We found our wines to be richer, with more earthy flavours. Changing crushers in 2019 will add more minerality and purity to the wine, the biodynamics will add complexity.”

“The exciting thing is, now we have certification to show that we process our wine under the strictest international standards.”

Chair of NASAA, Glenn Schaube, said the certification represented the highest standard of excellence in organic wine.

“The d’Arenberg team is to be congratulated for their passion for producing premium wine grown and processed under the strictest international standards,” said Mr Anderson. “This certification will reinforce d’Arenberg’s commitment to sustainable viticulture and cement its reputation as an industry leader in organic wine on the international stage.”

The first organic wine from the 2018 vintage to be released is The Money Spider Roussanne, an exotic white, robust, full flavoured and complex with a rich, textural mouthfeel. The wine retails at $20, and is available to purchase at darenberg.com.au/organic, and at selected retailers.

Throughout 2019, d’Arenberg will release further organic wines from the 2018 vintage.