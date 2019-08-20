Countdown to the 2019 Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year national final

Following six regional finals throughout June and July, the countdown is on to the 2019 Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year national final. Six finalists from around the country will take part in the competition on Monday 26th August at Te Awa winery in Hawke’s Bay.

The national finalists are: Jake Dromgool from The Landing, Northland; Nick Putt from Villa Maria, Hawke’s Bay; George Bunnett from Craggy Range, Wairarapa; Ben Richards from Indevin, Marlborough; Zoe Marychurch from Pegasus Bay, Waipara; and Simon Gourley from Domaine Thomson, Central Otago

Throughout the day they will be tested on everything a viticulturist needs to know to run a successful vineyard. Being the national final there will be a few curve balls thrown in, as well as the BioStart Hortisports race at lunchtime when the contestants go head to head amongst the vines.

Contestants have already handed in their AGMARDT project as part of the build up to the national final which involved writing a biosecurity plan for their vineyard.

Their final challenge will be to deliver a speech on Wednesday at Bragato, the New Zealand wine industry’s national annual conference. The winner will then be announced at the Bragato conference dinner on Thursday 29th August 2019.

Winning the title of Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year is a goal many young vits set themselves. Winners receive a prize package of a Hyundai Kona for a year, an Ecotrellis Travel Grant, Bahco golden secateurs, a leadership week, and cash. There is also a cash prize for the best AGMARDT project and presentation.

The winner will also go on to represent the wine industry in the Young Horticulturist of the Year Competition in November.