Controversial California winery ordered to change labels

California winery Copper Cane has been ordered by the federal government to change the labels on its Elouan wines, which are made in California but labelled as Oregon wines. The Federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau has been looking into the matter for months. Several of the nine surrendered labels belong to wines from older vintages that are no longer in the production supply line. Wineries are forbidden from referring to specific Oregon winegrowing regions on their labels (such as the Rogue, Umpqua and Willamette Valley American Viticultural Areas) if the grapes are transported from Oregon to California for production. Oregon State Rep. David Gomberg remarked, “This is consumer fraud, pure and simple, and I am glad the federal agency has caught it”. Source: Oregon Live