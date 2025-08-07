Concerns mount over impact of proposed mining project on Mudgee’s economy

An open-cut silver mine could cost the Mudgee region’s agricultural, wine and visitor economies up to $334 million a year in lost turnover, according to a report by the economics consultancy SGS Economics and Planning.

The report highlights that the potential impacts of lead contamination from the proposed Bowdens Silver Mine on the Mid-Western Regional Local Government Area’s (LGA) would diminish the quality and reputation of produce from the region and Mudgee as a tourism destination.

SGS Economics projected the mine would have a negative economic impact on the LGA’s core economic sectors of up to $2.6 billion between 2025 and 2048.

“Such declines would jeopardise the diversity, resilience and growth prospects of the local economy and contravene the economic development goals of both the local and state government,’’ said SGS economics principal Andrew McDougall.

A coalition of local businesses and community groups has urged the NSW Planning Minister Paul Scully to establish a lead mining exclusion zone across the Mudgee region.

“This report should be a wake-up call for the NSW Government to recognise that agriculture, tourism, food and wine are an economic lifeblood of our region that need to be protected,” said Mudgee Wine Association president Tom Dunstan.

“We firmly believe that any lead mining activity in the Mudgee area will threaten the viability of our thriving wine and tourism industries, which are cornerstones of our region’s prosperity,” said Dunstan, noting that his 56 members collectively employ around 350 people in the local area.

Australian Olive Association chief executive officer Michael Southan added that the mine would jeopardise the region’s reputation.

“It’s clear that approval of the mine would put the valuable ‘clean, green, exceptional quality’ reputation of Australian Extra Virgin Olive Oil at risk—threatening the viability of both local producers and the national industry,” said Southan.

“The site is very close to the popular Mudgee-Rylstone tourist trail and is surrounded by agriculture, including 44,400 olive trees planted over 336 hectares within the LGA.”

Mudgee Region Action Group spokesman Gary Rush said that the widespread concern within the community was amplified by the report.

“People now have a clearer understanding not only of the catastrophic impact on the health of Mudgee area’s community and environment but also on our local economy,” said Rush.

“The purported economic benefits of this open-cut lead mine are far outweighed by the long-term costs it would impose on the thriving tourism, hospitality, wine, retail, accommodation and agricultural sectors for which the Mudgee region is renowned.”

Rush said the NSW Planning Minister should acknowledge the 2021 decision of his department to reject mineral exploration in the Hawkins and Rumker areas near Rylstone, due to the negative impacts it would have on the community.

“Bowdens’ exploration area will have far more reaching negative impacts on the region, given it is more than six times the size of the Hawkins and Rumker areas,” he said.

“We call on the NSW Government to recognise the Mudgee region alongside other prime agricultural, wine producing and tourism areas across NSW, including the Upper Hunter, Gloucester and Liverpool Plains, where open-cut mining is prohibited under state planning laws,” said Rush. “All we are asking for is a lead-free Mudgee region.”

