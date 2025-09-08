Coles Liquor celebrates top suppliers of 2025

Claire Lauber presenting at the Coles Liquor Supplier Forum. Image courtesy Coles Liquor

Coles Liquor’s 2025 Supplier Forum brought Australia’s liquor industry together at the MCG on Thursday to pop the cork on a night celebrating innovation, collaboration and growth. Eleven suppliers were recognised for excellence in their respective categories, including Brown Family Wine Group for Wine Supplier of the Year, Lion for Beer Supplier of the Year and Campari Group for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Supplier of the Year.

Coles Liquor chief executive Claire Lauber applauded the suppliers for their “relentless pursuit of excellence” in the industry.

“We’re only as strong as our suppliers, and we’re proud to work with more 1,200 supply partners that deliver drinks our customers can rely on for taste, quality and value,” she said. “From pioneering product innovations which push the boundaries of taste, to sustainability initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, we want to recognise our suppliers for their great partnership with Coles Liquor and for continually thinking outside the box to deliver excellence for our customers.”

The Coles Liquor 2025 Supplier Forum recognised the following standout suppliers:

Brown Family Wine Group recognised as Wine Supplier of the Year for their growth, innovation, and strong engagement across all areas, driving the total wine category and focusing on recruitment.

recognised as for their growth, innovation, and strong engagement across all areas, driving the total wine category and focusing on recruitment. Lion which won Beer Supplier of the Year for driving wins with products like XXXX Tropical and Stone & Wood Summer Pilsner, alongside successful activations such as the Heineken F1 Virtual Reality campaign and Heineken Silver New Product Development (NPD) launch.

which won for driving wins with products like XXXX Tropical and Stone & Wood Summer Pilsner, alongside successful activations such as the Heineken F1 Virtual Reality campaign and Heineken Silver New Product Development (NPD) launch. Pernod Ricard won Spirits Supplier of the Year for expanding their small-format segment offerings and supporting Coles Liquor’s major campaigns, contributing to growth and strategic alignment.

won for expanding their small-format segment offerings and supporting Coles Liquor’s major campaigns, contributing to growth and strategic alignment. Campari Group as RTD Supplier of the Year for setting the benchmark in RTD growth driven by Wild Turkey RTD and Aperol Cocktail Premix alongside the successful launch of Espolón RTD.

as for setting the benchmark in RTD growth driven by Wild Turkey RTD and Aperol Cocktail Premix alongside the successful launch of Espolón RTD. 80 Proof as Small Supplier of the Year for delivering incremental sales with innovative products like Gee Up Mixed 10 packs and Sour Puss RTD, attracting a new customer demographic.

as for delivering incremental sales with innovative products like Gee Up Mixed 10 packs and Sour Puss RTD, attracting a new customer demographic. Lion which took home the Supply Chain Partner of the Year for their flexibility and proactive data support during peak periods, ensuring smooth operations.

which took home the for their flexibility and proactive data support during peak periods, ensuring smooth operations. Hill-Smith Family Estates for Sustainability Partner of the Year for becoming the first Australian winery to achieve Gold Member status with the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA). Their efforts in reducing carbon emissions, adopting lightweight glass packaging, and investing in renewable energy align with their net-zero goals for 2030 and 2050.

for for becoming the first Australian winery to achieve Gold Member status with the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA). Their efforts in reducing carbon emissions, adopting lightweight glass packaging, and investing in renewable energy align with their net-zero goals for 2030 and 2050. Lion as E-commerce Partner of the Year for their strong collaboration in the online space, ensuring success through aligned strategies and execution.

as for their strong collaboration in the online space, ensuring success through aligned strategies and execution. Pernod Ricard which won Retail Media Partner of the Year for their innovative use of Coles 360, delivering high-quality creative and omnichannel campaigns across their wine and spirits range.

which won for their innovative use of Coles 360, delivering high-quality creative and omnichannel campaigns across their wine and spirits range. Medallia as Agency Partner of the Year for their support in the Tell Liquor NPS program , providing valuable customer insights which guided key decisions.

as for their support in the , providing valuable customer insights which guided key decisions. Marisco Vineyards & Brick Lane Brewing (dual winners) as ELB Supplier of the Year with Marisco standing out for their commitment to delivering value for our customers and Brick Lane for their innovation in beer NPD, developing award-winning products that have driven category growth.

(dual winners) as with Marisco standing out for their commitment to delivering value for our customers and Brick Lane for their innovation in beer NPD, developing award-winning products that have driven category growth. Asahi Beverages as Product Launch of the Year for the Hard Rated Lemon Lime Zero Sugar, quickly becoming the No.1 NPD across Coles Liquor Group, showcasing Asahi’s leadership in RTD innovation.

Lion took home three awards for the second year in a row: Beer Supplier of the Year, Supply Chain Partner of the Year, and Ecommerce Partner of the Year.

From exclusive products like XXXX Tropical to “standout” campaigns like the Heineken F1 Virtual Reality in-store activation, Coles Liquor said Lion has proven they always raise the bar, to ensure both quality and growth across the board.

