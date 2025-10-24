Close competition at Limestone Coast Wine Show

Results of the Limestone Coast Wine Show were revealed today. Image courtesy Limestone Coast Grape and Wine Council

It was a local Cabernet Sauvignon that took out the honours for the best wine of show at the annual Limestone Coast Wine Show in Coonawarra: the 2022 Cabernet produced by Majella Wines. Judging has just concluded, with competition tight and both red wines and white wines both returning a number of gold medals.

As the best red wine of show, the Majella Wines 2022 Cabernet was closely rivalled by the best white wine of show: the 2025 Kongorong Riesling produced by DiGiorgio Family Wines.

Aromatic white varieties shone across the board. The standout Pinot Gris was produced by Ottelia, who take their fruit from the best vineyards in the Limestone Coast. For devotees of Sauvignon Blanc, a new mecca has been found in Mount Benson, with top gold going to Norfolk Rise for its 2025 Sauvignon Blanc (96/100), who just edged ahead of neighbours, Wangolina, by only one point (95/100). These were wines characterised by “freshness, with a lovely line, texture, and drive”, according to panel chair, Cliff Royle.

Landaire of Padthaway took out the accolade for best Chardonnay this year with its 2023 vintage, a wine that this producer has become renowned for. It was “just a beautiful wine”, according to chief of judges, Philip Rich. Just to prove that they are no one-trick pony, Landaire also offered up the highest-scoring Fiano this year too.

The best sparkling wine of the show went to the Cuvée-Co Wines 2021 Nessa Blanc de Blancs, which was produced by Peta Baverstock from Mount Gambier Chardonnay, and was roundly commended across the board.

Red wines from right across the Limestone Coast showed extremely well, including some lesser-known varieties. The 2025 Mencia from bloomfield wines, Lauren Hansen’s new winemaking project, took out the alternative red category this year (95.5/100). Bloomfield’s was a rare half-point victory over DiGiorgio’s Montepulciano in what the panel chair, Paul Hotker, described as “such an exciting and fun class to judge”.

The standout classics came from 2022, which was described as a “cracking vintage” by panel chair, Cliff Royle, who assessed the 2022 Reschke Bull Trader Shiraz to be the pick of the Shiraz wines.

As for the Cabernets from 2022, these were, in the words of panel chair Gwyn Olsen, “classic wines, with many different styles – the best showing classic Cabernet fruit power, drive, and tannin structure”. The wines from Coonawarra proved unbeatable in this category.

The most successful exhibitor of the show was CW Wines, whose achievements were solidified through unbeatable performances in the rosé class and buttressed by strong performances across the red wine classes.

56 gold medals were awarded, 82 silver medals were awarded, 149 bronze medals were awarded, and 22 trophies were awarded. Judging of the 402 wines took place over two days.

“I’ll transport you to the room: you’ve got sixteen judges craning over these spittoons, with their lips curled into perfect circles spitting with laser-pointer accuracy into these spittoons, and they take themselves out into conclaves to argue for or against a particular wine,” Ed Cavanagh, executive officer of the Limestone Coast Grape and Wine Council, told ABC Radio. “And it’s all very serious – it’s all very, very serious.”

The trophies were awarded at a lavish affair, where 130 years of winemaking tradition in Coonawarra was celebrated, at Raidis Estate in Penola on Thursday evening.

List of Trophy Winners Bill Redman Trophy for Best Wine of Show (Sponsored by CCL Industries) Majella Wines 2022 Majella Cabernet Sauvignon Arthur Hoffmann Trophy for Viticulturist of the Year (Sponsored by Vinpac International) Steven Lynn David Wynn Trophy for Best Red of Show (Sponsored by Cooperages 1912 Australia) Majella Wines 2022 Majella Cabernet Colin Kidd Trophy for Best White of Show (Sponsored by Padthaway Grape Growers) DiGiorgio Family Wines 2025 Kongorong Riesling Karl Seppelt Trophy for Best Aromatic White Wine (Sponsored by Multi-Color Corporation) DiGiorgio Family Wines 2025 Kongorong Riesling Pam Dunsford Trophy for Best Chardonnay (Sponsored by VAF Memstar) Landaire 2023 Chardonnay Eric Brand Trophy for Best Shiraz (Sponsored by Lallemand Australia) Reschke 2022 Bull Trader Shiraz Best Cabernet Sauvignon (4 to 6 Years Old) (Sponsored by BHF Technologies) Yalumba 2021 Menzies Cabernet Sauvignon HR (Ron) Haselgrove Trophy for Best Cabernet (Current to 3 Years Old) (Sponsored by Wrattonbully Wine Region Association) Majella Wines 2022 Majella Cabernet Peter Wehl Trophy for Best Single Red Variety of Italian, Portuguese, Spanish Heritage (Sponsored by Cork Supply Australia) bloomfield 2025 Mencia Best Blended Red (Sponsored by Coonawarra Vignerons Association) Balnaves of Coonawarra 2024 Cabernet Merlot Best Rosé (Sponsored by Must@Coonawarra) Reschke 2025 R-Series Rosé Best Sweet or Fortified Wine (Supported by Wattle Range Council) Leconfield Wines 2021 Late Harvest Riesling Best Sparkling Wine (Sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions) Cuvée-Co Wines 2021 Nessa Blanc de Blancs Most Successful Exhibitor (Sponsored by Kauri) CW Wines Small Batch Wine Award (Sponsored by VinCru) Farmer’s Leap 2022 Brian Shiraz Best Individual Vineyard Wine (Sponsored by Frost Boss Australia) Parker Estate 2024 Small Batch Cabernet Franc Best Museum White (Sponsored by Eura Carla Transport) Patrick of Coonawarra 2017 Block 5 Aged Riesling Ewen Fergusson McBain Trophy for Best Red Museum Wine (Sponsored by Hahn Corporation) Wynns Coonawarra Estate 2018 Michael Shiraz Best Other Single Red Variety of French Heritage (Sponsored by Torresan Estates) Parker Estate 2024 Small Batch Cabernet Franc Chief of Judges Wine Award (Sponsored by Lawrence’s Irrigation) Wynns Coonawarra Estate 2022 Childs Cabernet Sauvignon Best Wine of Provenance (White or Red) (Sponsored by Elders Naracoorte) St Hugo Cabernet Sauvignon (2022, 2016, 2012)

The full results booklet is available here.

A full list of judges can be found here: https://limestonecoastwine.com.au/wineshow/judges/

