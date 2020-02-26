Clare Valley crowned ‘Best of Show Australia’ at world’s largest wine competition

Clare Valley, the small South Australian wine region, has taken the Best of Show Australia title at the 26th annual Mundus Vini Grand International Wine Awards overnight.

The Clare Valley’s Taylors Wines and Kilikanoon Wines both received Best of Show Australia trophies following the results announcement in Germany.

Taylors’ Jaraman Chardonnay 2018 received Best of Show Australia White while Kilikanoon’s The Oracle Shiraz 2016 was named Best of Show Australia Red.

Altogether, Australia claimed three Grand Gold and 47 Gold medals in the competition.

The Mundus Vini Grand International Wine Awards are considered one of the world’s biggest wine competitions.

This is the eighth Best of Show Australia award Taylors Wines has received at both the Mundus Vini Spring and Summer Tastings since 2015, and its sixth Best of Australia award for a Chardonnay.

“The Clare Valley is widely celebrated for its iconic Rieslings, but today it’s clear that our small wine region can craft distinct, regional wines across varieties like Chardonnay and Shiraz,” third generation managing director and winemaker Mitchell Taylor said.

“While Cabernet Sauvignon is the heart of our family business, Chardonnay is a second great love of ours. It’s fantastic to see the innovative work of our winemaking team with this variety be recognised on the global stage.”

Taylors Jaraman Chardonnay 2018 brings together Clare Valley and Margaret River fruit resulting in an intensely flavoured, complex yet elegant wine that showcases the best of these iconic wine regions.

The free-run juice was fermented in tight grained French oak barrels, across a mix of new, second and third use, giving great structure while retaining the vibrant fruit characters.

Half of the parcels were wild fermented, with the remaining half utilising a texture building strain of yeast designed for barrel fermentation.

Lees stirring was employed after fermentation, creating a creamy texture to the palate.

Both Taylors and Kilikanoon will receive the awards for Best of Show Australia at the ProWein Trade Fair in Dusseldorf, Germany on Sunday 15 March.

