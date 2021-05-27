Chitosan a multifaceted aid in winemaking

By Rocco Longo¹, Eveline Bartowsky², and Rob Gore³

Chitosan for winemaking processing

Over the past decade, there has been a growing interest in the use of “animalfree” chitosan agents in winemaking.

Chitosan is a natural (charged) polysaccharide obtained by deacetylation of chitin [poly-β-(1 → 4)-N-acetyl-Dglucosamine] under alkaline conditions, by a process patented by Kitozyme.

Chitin is the most abundant polysaccharide in nature after cellulose, and the main component of cell walls of fungi and plants, insect skeleton, and crustacean shells. Although chitosan is insoluble in wine (or water), only chitosan and chitin-glucan of fungal origin (from Aspergillus niger) is permitted in winemaking to prevent any potential allergic reaction caused by contaminants from processing crustacean material. Chitosan and chitin-glucan are approved processing aids in winemaking (OIV and FSANZ) and have been certified for use in organic winemaking (ACO).

Fungal chitosan can be used for multiple winemaking purposes, as summarised in Table 1, from the treatment of excess copper contents and iron precipitates, responsible of undesirable deposits and/or hazes, to the inhibition of detrimental microbial developments, such as Brettanomyces/Dekkera spp., responsible of producing volatile phenols with unpleasant medicinal and horsey off-odours. In this article we discuss the various chitosan and chitinglucan products and their use during winemaking.