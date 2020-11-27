China imposes high preliminary tariffs on Australian wine

Australia’s Minister for Agriculture, the Hon. David Littleproud, has today expressed the Australian Government’s “extreme disappointment” in the decision of Chinese authorities to impose preliminary tariffs on Australian wine.

“The fact is Australia produces amongst the least subsidised product in the world and provides the second lowest level of farm subsidies in the OECD,” the Minister said.

“Today’s decision is a seriously concerning development and one which Australia will be vigorously fighting against.”

Minister Littleproud said in his statement that the Australian Government rejects claims that producers are dumping their goods in the Chinese market.

“The Australian Government categorically rejects any allegation that our wine producers are dumping product into China, and we continue to believe there is no basis or any evidence for these claims,” he said.

“We will continue to work with our wine industry and Chinese authorities as part of the ongoing dumping investigation, but we will of course consider all of our options moving forward.

“Australian wine is hugely popular both in China and across the globe due to its high quality and we are confident that a full and thorough investigation will confirm this.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!