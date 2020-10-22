China Brew China Beverage: a strong signal for the beverage industry

The need for B2B networking and information was high – it was palpable at the world’s second-largest trade fair in the beverage and liquid food industry.

China Brew China Beverage (CBB) took place from October 13 to 16, 2020 in Shanghai.

Due to the coronavirus, the trade fair had a largely national focus, although 101 exhibitors were from other countries.

“The fact that the CBB took place successfully sends a positive signal for our global drinktec network, as well as the trade fair industry as a whole,” explains Dr Reinhard Pfeiffer, managing director of Messe München.

“Especially in difficult times, it is important to maintain your business, stay informed and search out new opportunities. CBB has once again confirmed its position as a leading trade fair in the Asian market.”

Petra Westphal, exhibition group director at drinktec, adds, “To us, CBB is an important milestone on the way toward the world’s leading trade fair drinktec 2021 in Munich, with many exhibitors having already firmly booked. This shows that the industry is confident and committed to planning the industry gathering in Munich.”

China remains important sales market

“China remains one of the most important sales markets for suppliers of machinery and systems for the production, filling and packaging of beverages,” emphasises Richard Clemens, managing director of VDMA Food Processing and Packaging Machinery Association.

“Against the background of the global corona pandemic and the associated travel restrictions, investments in machinery and equipment are temporarily lower than in previous years. The China Brew & China Beverage 2020 trade fair shows that there is a high level of interest in technologies for efficient, hygienic and flexible beverage production. The CBB has sent important signals and we hope that the investment projects discussed can be implemented soon,” Clemens said.

A new start for the industry in the Southeast Asia region

CBB was seen by many decision makers in the industry as a chance to re-start their business. The trade fair attracted over 30,000 visitors comprising around 30 delegations, including those from the National Food Management Centre of China Light Industry, the China National Research Institute of Food & Fermentation Industries and the Guangdong Beer Association.

418 Chinese exhibitors and 101 international companies presented their innovations and products – with the latter largely represented by their subsidiaries in China.

Valuable platform for business opportunities

The exhibitors were relieved that CBB was able to offer them an efficient platform again. Ivan Liu, general manager of beverage and filling technology, GEA China, states, “CBB is an influential large-scale exhibition for the beverage industry in Asia”.

“It has greatly contributed to the liquid food processing and packaging industry in China. Although the current market is unsteady owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, we still decided to take part in this exhibition as scheduled.

“The prevention measures and exhibition preparation work are very impressive and professional. The results have exceeded our expectations.”

Christian Blatt, general manager of ZIEMANN HOLVRIEKA Asia Co., emphasises, “This year our business was also affected by the pandemic, but CBB was a big help for our communication with Chinese customers”.

“Since CBB moved to Shanghai, the show facilities have highly improved, and it is also very professional. I hope that in two years’ time, once the international situation has changed, CBB will continue to bring new opportunities for the liquid and beverage industry in other countries and regions.”

Varied supporting program

The supporting program offered an attractive knowledge platform. During the “CBB International Forum” organised by Doemens e.V. for example, experts spoke about trends, requirements and challenges in the South Asian beverage and liquid food industry, while visitors had the opportunity to taste different beers under the guidance of a beer sommelier during the ‘Doemens Tasting Class’.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!