Cheers to Wine Australia’s US Market Entry Program

SA wineries are set to grow their businesses by entering and expanding into the US market through Wine Australia’s US Market Entry Program – with the State Government delivering support by subsidising 50 per cent of the cost for 15 wineries.

The program will run from July 2021 to June 2022, be delivered in partnership with Wine Australia and has been designed to educate wineries about the realities of the US market, including compliance, marketing, pricing, sales, PR and logistics.

In 2020 South Australian producers exported just under $50 million of labelled, bottled wine to the US market. The US has been identified as a priority market for the South Australian wine sector and has been earmarked by Wine Australia as the most attractive market for Australian wine based on economic and market analysis.

Minister for Trade and Investment Stephen Patterson is encouraging South Australian wineries to register their interest for the US Market Entry Program as the industry faces challenging times following bushfires, COVID-19 and market access difficulties.

“Entering new markets can be difficult to navigate. The Market Entry Program will provide practical support to South Australian wineries to understand the market, the regulations and the requirements for wine to be exported to the region,” Minister Patterson said.

“The US market is seen as one of the most complex wine markets because of its three-tier distribution system and vast state laws. This program will provide participating wineries with market knowledge, guidance and introductions to key importers and distributors.”

“Fifteen wineries also have the opportunity to receive a 50 per cent rebate off the cost of their program participation and interested wineries can also apply for a Wine Export Grant, funded by the Australian Government as part of a $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package, to help with the cost of the program.

“Wineries looking to export into the US market can access advice, guidance and support from our trade and investment office in Houston, Texas. Both Stuart and Regina are on hand to give on-the-ground intel and can work in partnership with companies looking to learn more about the market and get access to importers and distributors.”

Wine Australia Chief Executive Officer Andreas Clark encouraged South Australian producers to take advantage of the opportunity to learn more about the US market and position themselves for export.

“This is a significant opportunity to develop market capability, and the timing is ideal to gear up to target this major market,” Mr Clark said.

Registrations of interest for the US Market Entry Program are open, with the program kicking-off in July 2021 at a cost of $12,500 (excl GST). For further information about the program or to register your interest, visit the Wine Australia website: https://www.wineaustralia.com/whats-happening/events/us-market-entry-program-2021-22.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!