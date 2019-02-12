Château Tanunda rings in Vintage 2019

Barossa winery, Château Tanunda, marked the start of the 2019 vintage, with the ringing of the bell on Monday February 11 2019.

The first grapes to arrive on the sorting table in the basket press winery are from Ancestor Vines destined to produce the 2019 vintage flagship white wine at the Château: ’150 Year Old Vines Semillon’.

The wine is part of Château Tanunda’s ‘Old Vine Expressions’ collection of rare wines, showcasing a unique range of 50, 100 and 150 years old Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon and Field Blend, that is creating worldwide interest.

At this early stage, chief winemaker Neville Rowe is optimistic about vintage: “A cool break in the weather this week has seen our first pick coming into the winery in perfect condition. This current break in the weather is certainly very beneficial. Crops are low, but we are expecting very fine quality once again.”

“I expect we will see harvest reach full swing in the next 2 weeks, and Château Tanunda will be running 24/7 from the 20th Feb.”

This year Château Tanunda welcomes a vintage team that includes winemakers from Italy and France.

Château Tanunda has also recently undergone a major refurbishment in the Cellar Door. The space has been renovated in keeping with the heritage features of the property, including a mezzanine which overlooks a barrel hall and a landscape projection system providing an insight into the history of Château Tanunda along with revolving cinematography of current winemaking practices.

For those that are interested in the ‘behind the scenes’ of vintage in the Barossa, Chateau Tanunda offers their Vines and Wines, which includes a glass of sparkling wine on arrival, before a behind the scenes tour of the estate vineyard to see 97 year old Riesling vines, the basket press winery as well as the barrel maturation hall.