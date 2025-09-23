Château Tanunda advocates for old vine sites by joining international association

A 100-year-old vine at Château Tanunda. Images courtesy Château Tanunda

Château Tanunda has joined international association Francs de Pied as part of its advocate work to preserve the world’s rare old, ungrafted vineyards. The initiative aims to bring together caretakers of ungrafted, old vineyards to share knowledge and provide education to the greater wine community on the status and importance of these rare sites.

“The Barossa Valley is home to some of the world’s oldest vines, and here at Château Tanunda, we have been on an ever-evolving journey to spread awareness of the special place these vines have in the winemaking industry and the quality they dispel,” said Château Tanunda proprietor John Geber.

“By joining Francs de Pied, we want to advocate for the wider Barossa region and the important role it plays in old vine winemaking and viticulture. We hope by championing the prestige and rarity of these Barossa old vines on the global stage, it will help educate the industry and consumers on the premium wines we are making and why these sites are so vital to protect.”

Francs de Pied is also working to preserve the cultural heritage and agrobiological biodiversity of many of these sites through the replanting of the ancient indigenous varieties without grafting, as well as applying to UNESCO to have certain sites heritage listed.

Old, ungrafted vines are exceptionally rare, mainly due to the vineyard pest phylloxera, which wiped out over 90 per cent of Europe’s original vines in the second half of the 19th century. Australia also experienced the effects of phylloxera at a similar time, but contamination was contained to Victoria and New South Wales, with no recorded cases in South Australia. Not only have these South Australian old vines survived the outbreak of phylloxera, but also world depressions, droughts, and the vine-pull schemes of the 1980s that saw vignerons paid to remove unused vineyards.

Francs de Pied also assists with the identification of wines that are crafted from the cultivation of ungrafted vines, to ensure traceability and certification. Geber said this certification is not only a great step in protecting the uniqueness of the Barossa and its old vine heritage for generations to come, but also for the wider premium Australian wine story.

“I believe one of the biggest challenges for the Australian wine industry is communicating its presence in the premium wine space in markets such as the US, Europe and UK where we are perhaps better known for wines at the lower end of the price scale,” explained Geber.

“Sharing the mission of Francs de Pied and our role here in the Barossa as custodians of a strong number of these sites will help push this premium wine story. Having the chance to label our wines with this certification too will be a great help in communicating this story to our consumers both internationally and closer to home here in Australia.”

In the Barossa, over 92% of vineyard sites are grown on their own roots which is a staggering amount for a region. These are categorised into Ancestor Vines (125+ years of age); Centenarian Vines (100+ years of age); Survivor Vines (70+ years of age) and Old Vines (35+ years of age) and cover varietals of Riesling, Semillon, Grenache, Mataro, Shiraz, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Just recently at the Barossa Wine Show there were 56 Centenarian vine wines submitted, and the introduction of a Centenarian Vineyard Trophy to the line-up. These endeavours are part of a larger education piece on the benefits of sites with their own roots versus root stock, with local Barossa winery Yalumba also doing work towards this in their own nursery.

Château Tanunda is one of only two Australian caretakers to join Francs de Pied alongside Nicolau Estate in Queensland’s Granite Belt. Wineries from Europe, Chile, Dominican Republic, Lebanon, Turkey and the United States are also members of the association.

“We hope our work with Francs de Pied will encourage more conversations in the Barossa and across the country on the importance of old vines and how we can communicate it to position Australian wines in the premium space,” concluded Geber.

