Charles Sturt University and NSW Wine enter into Industry partnership

Charles Sturt University Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) Professor Mark Evans, Charles Sturt University Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon, NSW Wine Industry Association President Mr Mark Bourne. Image Charles Sturt University

Charles Sturt University has signed a new five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the NSW Wine Industry Association to advance the NSW wine and grape industries through research and growth of education and training opportunities in viticulture and oenology in the state.

The MoU was signed by Charles Sturt Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon and NSW Wine Industry Association President Mark Bourne at the official launch of the new Gulbali Institute and will support industry research priorities by facilitating industry engagement with commercial grape growers and wineries.

Charles Sturt’s Gulbali Institute in Wagga Wagga will create impactful integrated agricultural, water and environmental research, grounded in Charles Sturt’s footprint across the Murray-Darling Basin, with impact across Australia and globally.

Professor of Wine Science at the Charles Sturt Gulbali Institute Leigh Schmidtke said the MoU outlines a strong focus on industry engagement involving commercial grape growers and wineries throughout the diverse climates and regions of NSW.

“Together, through innovative and professional collaboration Charles Sturt University and the NSW Wine Industry Association will advance viticulture and wine production with research outcomes and actionable knowledge that can be easily adopted by industry,” Schmidtke said.

“Outcomes from field trials and industry research programs shape the teaching programs for viticulture and wine science delivered by the University and will ensure the next generation of industry professionals are equipped with the most advanced and relevant industry knowledge.”

“The NSW Wine Industry Association has been partners with Charles Sturt University for more than 24 years since the establishment of the National Wine and Grape Industry Centre,” Bourne said.

“This new MoU will strengthen our strong relationship with the University and provide an exciting platform for world-leading research and innovation for the NSW grape and wine industries.”

