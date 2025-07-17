Change to invoicing for the NSW container deposit scheme

Exchange for Change, the coordinator of the NSW container deposit scheme, has announced a change to how it will invoice beverage suppliers for their monthly contributions—a move that will harmonise the NSW scheme with the approach used in most other states.

From September 2025, the NSW scheme will operate under an “in-arrears” approach. This means beverage supplier invoices will be calculated using the previous month’s actual supply volumes to fund the previous month’s scheme costs.

Under the current forward-funding payments approach, a beverage supplier’s monthly invoice is calculated using the previous month’s actual volumes to fund the next month’s scheme costs.

“We understand the challenges faced by beverage suppliers participating in container deposit schemes in multiple jurisdictions across Australia, which can be exacerbated by the different administrative requirements,” said Danielle Smalley, CEO of Exchange for Change.

“This change is part of our commitment to make participation easier for suppliers by looking for opportunities to harmonise across jurisdictions.”

During the transition period, no monthly supplier contribution invoices will be issued in July and August 2025, giving NSW participating suppliers a two-month reprieve from supplier contributions.

The first NSW in-arrears monthly supplier contribution invoice will be issued on 21 September 2025.

There will be no change to supplier reporting obligations however, with beverage suppliers still required to report their actual supply volumes during the transition months. Volumes must be provided by 15 July and 15 August 2025.

The NSW container deposit scheme operates on a cost-recovery basis and does not make a profit. Since launching in December 2017, more than 13.9 billion drink containers have been returned through its return point network and an additional 3.8 billion drink containers via kerbside recycling.

Currently more than two in every three drink containers supplied in NSW are returned through the scheme, helping reduce litter and landfill and contributing to a growing circular economy.

