Centre for Innovative Wine Production a finalist in science excellence awards

The ARC Training Centre for Innovative Wine Production is a finalist in this year’s South Australian Science Excellence Awards.

​Administered by the University of Adelaide, the centre is a collaboration between the University of Adelaide, the Australian Wine Research Institute, CSIRO, the South Australian Research and Development Institute, Charles Sturt University, Laffort Oenologies Australia Pty Ltd, Lowe Wines Pty Ltd, the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries, Treasury Wine Estates Vintners Ltd, Memstar Pty Ltd, Tara Technologies and Sainsbury (UK).

It is currently undertaking 40 PhD and postdoctoral projects aimed at enhancing the efficiency, sustainability, quality and profitability in the Australian wine industry.

The ARC Training Centre for Innovative Wine Production was originally funded in 2013 for a three-year term. The objectives of this first centre were to better manage flavour and alcohol content in Australian wines. The centre was successful in a re-bid for a further five-year term from 2017 with $4.4 million in funding from the Australian Government through the Australian Research Council and an additional $11.6 million in cash and in-kind support from its research and industry partners.

The other finalists in the Excellence in Research Collaboration category are Data to Decision CRC, which focuses on big data challenges facing Australia’s national security and law enforcement agencies, and B Part of It, an immunity study into the meningococcal B vaccine.

The SA Science Excellence Awards recognise and reward outstanding scientific endeavour, including its application in industry and the advancement of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

Winners of this year’s awards will be announced on 9 August at a gala dinner at the Adelaide Convention Centre.