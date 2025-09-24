Central wine and tourism destination opens in Marlborough, celebrating local wineries

The venue’s personalised wine dispensing system lets guests dictate their preferred quantity. Images courtesy Wine + Food Experience Marlborough

Marlborough’s new wine tourism destination, Wine + Food Experience Marlborough, has officially opened in Blenheim’s riverside precinct, aiming to transform how visitors experience the region’s wine culture.

The Mayor of Marlborough, Nadine Taylor, was on hand to cut the ribbon and officially declare Wine + Food Experience Marlborough open among the 100+ invited guests in attendance on Thursday night.

The refurbished and central venue brings more than 50 local wineries and food producers together under one roof, offering visitors personalised wine tastings through WineEmotion dispensers, intimate cellar door experiences, along with signature food, cheese and seafood.

“Our mission with Wine + Food is to enhance the cellar door journey, not replace it,” said Wine + Food Experience Marlborough’s managing director Lenny O’Connell. “Wine + Food ensures visitors to Marlborough who are short on time do not miss tasting the expertly crafted premium wine unique to our region. We have designed Wine + Food to be a place where locals, businesses, and visitors come together to experience the region’s finest from wines and seasonal cuisine to thoughtfully curated tastings and special events.”

The venue introduces a “personalised” wine dispensing system, where guests receive a WineEmotion card to sample wines at their preferred quantity (a taste, half pour, or full glass) and pace. Custom-built display units (professionally manufactured by The Custom Space team) feature immersive digital monitors sharing wineries’ brand stories and tasting notes.

Christchurch-based artists, Steve Trevella and Rose McKenzie were commissioned to produce a hanging sculpture in the double level foyer of the venue, depicting copper and stainless-steel vines with golden globes of grapes.

With capacity for up to 420 guests, Wine + Food features several private event spaces including tasting rooms for personalised experiences, a sheltered outdoor terrace with views of the Taylor River and Richmond Ranges. The venue is also positioned to the ASB Theatre, with hopes it will capitalise on traffic from locals attending events at the theatre.

“We’re proud to breathe new life into the former Clubs of Marlborough building and the Wine + Food Experience will soon be complemented by an adjoining restaurant, expected to open shortly, offering lunch and dinner service to complete the culinary journey,” said O’Connell.

The Wine + Food Experience Marlborough will open daily from 11am to 10pm, welcoming guests after traditional cellar doors have closed.

Wines showcased at the venue include Isabel Estate’s Wild Barrique Chardonnay 2022 which was named Wine of the Year at the London Wine Competition, Jackson Estate’s Bortrytis Reisling which achieved Gold at the NZ International Wine Show, and The Real Review’s 2025 Rose of the Year, Te Whare Ra Single Vineyard 5182 Rose.

