Cellr to call Adelaide home

According to a report in The Advertiser, Perth-born tech start-up Cellr will receive $80,000 from the SA State Government to call Adelaide home as it attempts to cap wine fraud on a global scale.

Cellr, co-founded by Chris Braine in 2016, will relocate to Lot Fourteen after being awarded the South Australian Landing Pad grant.

Cellr says it has engineered a tamper-proof wine bottle lid technology, which works more effectively than “cosmetic solutions” like QR codes, stickers and invisible inks.

“We are working with bottle lid makers that supply to the industry to incorporate our packaging solution, or radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, into the capsules, the protective sleeve that sits on the neck of a wine bottle over the cork,” Mr Braine said.

Read the full article, originally published in The Advertiser, here.