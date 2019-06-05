Calling all biosecurity champions

The Department of Agriculture this week released ‘Country–Handle with Care’, a biosecurity web series that calls on locals and visitors to do their part to protect Australia from the biosecurity risk of pest and disease.

Speaking at Cairns ECOFiesta, head of biosecurity, Lyn O’Connell, said the series features well-known television personalities who share the department’s commitment to biosecurity.

“Biosecurity is everyone’s business and now, more than ever, we must all learn to recognise the key threats as they occur and take action to stop them in their tracks,” O’Connell said.

“Country–Handle with Care shows that we all have a role to play.

“The seven-part series features biosecurity officers, scientists, and our Indigenous Rangers who work on the frontline to help safeguard Australia’s environment, plant, animal and human health against pest and disease risks.

“Our biosecurity champions are supported by family favourites, Costa the Garden Gnome, dirtgirl and scrapboy. It also features horticulturists, farmers, fishers and tourism operators.

“The series tackles a wide range of pest and disease risks, including Asian honey bees, Queensland fruit fly and Asian green mussel, which all pose a significant risk for Australia.

“More importantly it highlights what visitors and locals can do to be better biosecurity aware, such as keeping an eye out and reporting potential biosecurity risks.

“I encourage everyone to get involved and view the web series so we can all do our part to keep Australia healthy and clean.”

The series and more information on how you can be a biosecurity champion is available on the department’s website.