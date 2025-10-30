Calabria Family Wines celebrates 80 years of winemaking

The Calabria family’s 2nd and 3rd generation. Image courtesy Calabria Family Wines

From humble beginnings in Griffith, NSW, the Calabria family is now marking 80 years of winemaking.

What began in 1945 with Francesco and Elisabetta Calabria’s dream has grown into one of Australia’s leading family-owned wine businesses.

“We’ve come a long way from my parents’ backyard winery,” said Bill Calabria AM, second-generation and director.

“What hasn’t changed is our commitment to quality, our love for the land, curiosity, and the belief that wine brings people together. That’s what drives us forward.”

From hand-crushed grapes in the 1940s to state-of-the-art facilities today and active involvement from the family’s third and fourth generations, the business is continuing to evolve.

Calabria Richland and Three Bridges ranges remain brand staples, while the family said its new brands like Calabria BELENA reflect its ongoing commitment to relevance in a changing market. Premium wines such as Iconic and Saint Petri allow the winemaking team to work with exceptional parcels of fruit from the family’s three vineyards in the Barossa Valley, land acquired over the past decade.

As Calabria Family Wines celebrates its 80th anniversary, the family’s focus remains firmly on the future. With new product development and a growing digital presence, the business is poised for its next chapter. Through the Bill Calabria Foundation the family is also mentoring emerging talent and supporting national charities.

“We’re not just making wine, we’re building something that lasts,” said Andrew Calabria, third-generation sales and marketing director. “That means listening to our customers, investing in our people, and protecting the land that gives us so much.”

To mark this milestone, the family has launched a commemorative digital story that captures the heart of their journey, narrated by Bill Calabria and his eldest granddaughter, Sophie. This feature offers a personal reflection on the legacy built over four generations. The celebration also included the unveiling of an exclusive Calabria 80th Anniversary Limited Edition Durif VP wine at the launch dinner held at Gran Torino on October 28.

“We’re proud of our history, and reaching 80 years is a significant milestone; it definitely is a time to reflect,” said Bill Calabria. “Having Sophie retell our story makes it even more special. But we’re not just looking back; we’re firmly focused on the road ahead. Calabria Family Wines is here for the long haul.”

Watch the digital story here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!