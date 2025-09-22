Cabernet wins wine of show in region renowned for Riesling

Sam, Peter & Tom Barry of Jim Barry Wines, which won Best Wine of Show at the Clare Valley Wine Show. Photo: Matt Turner

Results for the 2025 Clare Valley Wine Show revealed the ‘Best Wine of Show’ to be a Jim Barry Cabernet, despite the region’s reputation for Riesling.

Jim Barry claimed the trophy with its 2022 Barry & Sons Cabernet, receiving nine other awards at the show including Best Exhibitor of Show and Viticulturist of the Year (Ben Mitchell Perpetual Trophy), alongside recognition for its Riesling, Cabernet, Shiraz, GSM, and fortified wines.

This year’s show attracted nearly 400 entries from 51 producers, with 42 gold medals awarded across the competition.

This year’s MC and chair of judges, Nick Stock, said he was delighted to see Cabernet claim a greater share of entries, noting its growing presence.

“There was a spectacular line-up of Cabernet and Cabernet blends this year. With 67 in total, the depth, quality and consistency across the board was nothing short of impressive.”

Cabernet and Cabernet blends spanned 67 entries, just under 17% of the total wines judged, including the show’s top honours as well as ‘Best Cabernet Sauvignon’ for the 2023 Jim Barry The Farm Cabernet.

Wines were assessed blindly by a judging panel of independent experts, including Sarah Crowe, Sam Wigan, and Andrew Kenny.

Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association (CVWGA)’s executive officer, Cherry Stowman, said the entries reflected both heritage and innovation.

“Our region is renowned for Riesling, but the show demonstrates that our winemakers are excelling across a wide range of on trend varieties. From Mediterranean reds to exciting alternative whites, the depth and quality of what’s being grown and produced in the beautiful Clare Valley is remarkable.”

Peter Barry recognised with Ben Mitchell Perpetual Trophy

Jim Barry Wines marked a milestone moment at the Clare Valley Wine Show this year, with second-generation leader Peter Barry awarded the Ben Mitchell Perpetual Trophy for Viticulturist of the Year in the same year he formally handed leadership of the family winery to his sons, Tom and Sam Barry.

The accolade recognises Peter’s four decades of dedication to viticulture in the Clare Valley and beyond, having joined the family business in 1977 and served as managing director since 1985.

“I am honoured to win the viticulturist award,” said Peter. “Our vineyards are at the centre of everything we do. My father, Jim Barry, taught us to tend the vines from a very young age, so I really have spent my life caring for them,” Peter said.

“Dad would have been 100 years old this year, and I know he would be looking down and smiling at what we have achieved. Our family has always championed Clare Valley Riesling, so to see The Florita recognised again is particularly special.”

Earlier this year, Peter formally passed the baton to his sons Tom and Sam, who now share the role of co-managing directors. Tom continues as director of winemaking and Sam as director of sales, supported by their sister Olivia (brand ambassador) and Tom’s wife, Olivia Hoffmann-Barry (director of marketing).

“It’s humbling to see Dad recognised with the Ben Mitchell Perpetual Trophy in the same year he entrusted us with the business,” said Sam Barry.

“We’re proud to continue the family’s tradition while looking to the future,” added Tom Barry. “We aim to keep building on Dad and our grandparents’ standards—making wines that Clare Valley can be proud of.”

Last year, Peter was inducted into the Clare Valley Wine Hall of Fame alongside his late father, Jim Barry.

The 2025 Clare Valley Wine Show trophy winners:

Best Sweet Wine of Show

2025 Pauletts Missy Riesling

2025 Pauletts Missy Riesling Best Rosé of Show

2025 Pikes Wines Luccio Sangiovese Rose

2025 Pikes Wines Luccio Sangiovese Rose Best Dry White other than Riesling

2025 Pikes Wines Luccio Fiano

2025 Pikes Wines Luccio Fiano Best Exhibition Section Dry Riesling 2024 Vintage

2024 Pauletts Clare Valley Riesling

2024 Pauletts Clare Valley Riesling Best Exhibition Section Dry Riesling 2023 Vintage and older

2017 Jim Barry Florita Riesling

2017 Jim Barry Florita Riesling Best Vintage Section Shiraz

2024 Taylors Heritage Shiraz

2024 Taylors Heritage Shiraz Best Vintage Section Cabernet Sauvignon

Jim Barry The Farm 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon

Jim Barry The Farm 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon Best Vintage Section Grenache

2024 Pikes The Plantation Grenache

2024 Pikes The Plantation Grenache Best Vintage Section Other Dry Red

2024 Barry & Sons GSM

2024 Barry & Sons GSM Best Dry Red from Exhibition Sections

2022 Barry & Sons Cabernet

2022 Barry & Sons Cabernet Best Fortified Wine of Show

1975 Jim Barry Tawny

1975 Jim Barry Tawny Chair of Judges Award

2025 Naked Run A Place in Time Riesling

2025 Naked Run A Place in Time Riesling Mick Knappstein Trophy – Best Current Vintage Riesling

2025 Naked Run The First Riesling

2025 Naked Run The First Riesling Carl Sobels Trophy – Best Vintage Section Dry Red

2023 Jim Barry The Farm Cabernet

2023 Jim Barry The Farm Cabernet Best Riesling of Show

2024 Pauletts Clare Valley Riesling

2024 Pauletts Clare Valley Riesling Best Small Producer

Naked Run Wines

Naked Run Wines Best Single Vineyard Wine

2017 Jim Barry Florita Riesling

2017 Jim Barry Florita Riesling The Ben Mitchell Perpetual Viticulturist Trophy

Peter Barry

Peter Barry Best Exhibitor of Show

Jim Barry Wines

Jim Barry Wines Br John May Perpetual Trophy – Wine of Provenance

2025, 2016, 2013 Clos Clare Riesling

2025, 2016, 2013 Clos Clare Riesling Jim Barry Perpetual Trophy – Best Wine of Show

2022 Barry & Sons Cabernet

