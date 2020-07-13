BWS is calling for new local favourites to add to stores

BWS is calling for independent producers and their biggest fans to nominate bevvies that they think more Aussies should know about.

Nominated suppliers will be in the running to not only receive ranging in stores for their specific products, but also advertising and marketing support.

The initiative is part of BWS ‘Local Luvva’ campaign, which aims to celebrate local, independent Australian producers and their biggest fans. “BWS is not a local business, but we’re in the business of local. We have always worked hard to stock local suppliers across our stores, and we currently have hundreds of products made by independent winemakers, distillers and breweries across our network,” said BWS Local Manager Richard Mok. Both existing and new suppliers are eligible to nominate themselves or can be nominated by fans. All the nominations for products that meet the entry criteria, will be listed stateby-state on BWS’ website on Monday 17th August, divided into three categories; wine, spirit/pre-mix and beer/cider. Drinks lovers will then get the chance to vote for their local favourites, and the most popular products in each category per state will be crowned ‘Fan Faves’.

“We are always looking for new and exciting local producers to work with, and we want our customers to help us decide,” said Mok.

In total, 18 ‘Fan Faves’ will be crowned in October, and the BWS merch/buying and marketing team will assist the successful suppliers with store ranging and promotion.

“We normally conduct a range review once a year, where we look to add new products and suppliers or expand the ranging of existing suppliers,” Mok added.

“This is a great opportunity for brand advocates and customers to tell us what they want to see on our shelves and to support their local heroes, as well as an additional way for suppliers to get their product in stores.”

As part of its ‘Local Luvva’ campaign, BWS is also promoting its entire range of local products in stores, online and through social media channels.

Producers are encouraged to enter as soon as possible as entries close on Friday, July 17.

