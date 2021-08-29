Budding wine producers in a class of their own

A Victorian secondary college is providing a unique opportunity for students to gain practical skills in viticulture and winemaking. Writer Brendan Black profiles the achievements of this one-of-a-kind learning program and the committed teacher behind its success.

For teenagers wanting to gain experience in viticulture and winemaking, unless they’re lucky enough to be born into a winemaking family, it can be difficult to find the right opportunities in which to learn and grow their skills. Students at Mount Lilydale Mercy College, a Catholic co-educational high school in Melbourne’s outer east, have an incredible and enviable chance to gain exposure to grapes and wine by tending a vineyard planted within the school’s own grounds.

This is an epic story of a teacher and a vineyard, whose paths crossed serendipitously and who’ve been inseparable ever since. Around 20 years ago, a student at the college asked for and was granted some land in order to plant a vineyard for a project. However, afterwards, the staff were quite unsure what to do with the vines, so the maintenance guys looked after them and the grapes were processed by a local winery, yet students remained uninvolved.

Meanwhile, Tim Thompson, a regular guy whose work in retail management saw him constantly on the move and rarely at home, was looking for a change in career. So the next week, Tim quit his job and picked up work pruning vines at Oakridge. Through the winery, he accessed a traineeship and went back to school, studying horticulture with a focus on viticulture, after which he managed vineyards and increased his knowledge of winemaking.

Following a double degree in science and education, and a stint at another high school where he helped set up a vineyard and wine program, Tim applied for a job at Mount Lilydale, who were impressed with his background in science, viticulture and winemaking. Tim now had an opportunity to develop a program from the ground up that could not only engage students but also offer something back to the community, in the form of young people with vocational skills in popular industries within the Yarra Valley. The rest, as they say, is history.

For the last six years, students at Mount Lilydale have had the option of taking part in a multifaceted agriculture program which not only exposes them to viticulture and winemaking but also to: animal biology; breeding sheep, chicken and cattle; tending a nursery growing plants from seeds and cuttings; and cultivating a vegetable garden, the spoils of which are used for in-house catering and to feed the local homeless.

From years 7 to 12, students can participate in the Young Farmers Club, and many begin, according to Tim, because of the ‘pretty, fluffy animals’, yet stay because of what they learn through the aligned agriculture program. The desire from the start was twofold: give students every opportunity to engage with school, particularly in non-academic yet vocational pursuits; and service the local community with kids interested in joining their main industries.