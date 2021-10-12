Brian Croser named South Australian Legend of the Vine 2021

Image: 2021 SA LOTV recipient, Brian Croser AO with WCA SA Chapter Chair, Assoc. Prof. Armando Maria Corsi.

Brian Croser, who started his career as a winemaker with Thomas Hardy and Sons in 1969, has been named as the 2021 South Australian Legend of the Vine by Wine Communicators of Australia.

Croser went on to found a winemaking consultancy and develop the wine science course at Charles Sturt University in New South Wales.

As a consultant and an educator, Croser had a huge influence on Australian winemakers in the 1970s and 80s, mentoring up-and-comers and shaping the community.

He was Deputy Chancellor of the University of Adelaide for eight years from 1999 and was made a Doctor of the University for his service, having received a similar honour from Charles Sturt University. Brian has also been awarded the Order of Australia.

He received this honour in recognition of his outstanding contribution and service to the Australian and South Australian wine industry.

“Brian Croser is a genuine legend,” said WCA executive officer Andrew Stark, “His contribution to the industry is unquestionable”.

“He has been a brand champion, advocate, educator and mentor for our industry over a sustained period, and has played a significant part in advancing the careers of many of today’s household names.

“We are honoured to award Brian our 2021 South Australia Legend of the Vine.”

Croser is the seventh person to achieve this status in South Australia and he joins his fellow wine colleagues and professionals Pam Dunsford (2019), Tony Love (2018), Brian Walsh (2017), d’Arry Osbourne (2016), Bill Hardy (2015) and Patrick Iiland (2014).

