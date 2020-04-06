Bleasdale Vineyards celebrates 170 years

In South Australia, Langhorne Creek’s oldest winery, Bleasdale Vineyards, celebrates 170 years this month.

The milestone anniversary marks a celebration of rich history and award-winning wines with Bleasdale receiving more than 50 awards since 2013.

Award highlights include James Halliday Winemaker of the Year 2018 (awarded to Senior Winemaker, Paul Hotker), The Max Schubert Trophy for Most Outstanding Red Wine at the Royal Adelaide Wine Show, and most recently the coveted Jimmy Watson Memorial Trophy for Best Young Red Wine at the Royal Melbourne Wine Awards.

Fifth generation Robbie Potts said the long-term success of Bleasdale was testament to the values and philosophy that founder Frank Potts established in 1850.

“The foundations of Bleasdale Vineyards were laid by chance as Frank Potts passed through Langhorne Creek after he saw an opportunity with the landscape to build something truly visionary for its time,” Robbie said.

“He continues to be a legend of the Creek and I, for one, feel very fortunate to have been born into this industry and part of such a highly-regarded wine family.”

Bleasdale continues to be known for its Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz, all of which are strengths of the Langhorne Creek Wine Region.

“We’re extremely confident in not only the quality of the wine that we produce but also the value that we provide to our loyal customers. When you’re producing award-winning wines for under $40, it’s a great outcome for everyone involved.”

Bleasdale has over the years faced industry challenges, however, today holds a strong position in both global export and the domestic market.

“Bleasdale has a great presence across Australia and throughout Germany, Canada and China,” Robbie said.

“For those living in South Australia or visiting the region, we welcome them to experience our Cellar Door which showcases a moment-in-time with our original barrel room and historic Old Press which was hand built in 1892.”

