Bleasdale and basketball: SA winery partners with Adelaide 36ers

Bleasdale is now the official wine partner of the Adelaide 36ers. Image courtesy Bleasdale Vineyards

Two South Australian names, the Adelaide 36ers and Bleasdale Vineyards, have joined forces in a new partnership.

As the founding winery of the Langhorne Creek wine region and now in its sixth generation, Bleasdale Vineyards is one of Australia’s oldest family-owned wineries, is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year.

Adding to its suite of sporting partnerships, Bleasdale has signed on as the official wine partner of the Adelaide 36ers—South Australia’s professional men’s basketball team.

“We are incredibly proud to support another great South Australian team in the Adelaide 36ers,” said Bleasdale general manager Leigh Warren. “…It’s a privilege for our winery to align with the club and we know they have been very busy over the off season.

“I am excited about the roster the Adelaide 36ers have assembled and we share the same goal for the upcoming season being committed to success both on and off the court.”

Bleasdale’s sporting partnerships also include the South Australian Cricket Association and the Melbourne Football Club.

As part of this collaboration, Bleasdale wines will be available to fans on home game days at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre. Supporters will have access to a selection of Bleasdale’s wines in the Legends Room, Coors Cold Club Deck, Courtside Boxes, and the Courtside Corporate Bar and also Adelaide 36ers Business Luncheons and club functions.

