Beyond branding: The cognitive and emotional influence of wine label design

Peeking out from the bottle shop shelf or fridge, the humble wine label acts as the bottle’s ‘window to the soul’, its gaze inviting consumers to indulge in the drink inside. What design elements catch the eye—and the wallet—of customers is complex. Writer Brandan Black explores the psychology of wine labels.

While the saying to not judge a book by its cover might be most relevant in the world of literature, for wine, a bottle’s label can have enormous influence on one’s decision to purchase it. Knowing how to best market your wine can therefore require not only choosing the best design, typeface, colour scheme and paper stock but also knowing how to tap into the intricacies of human psychology.

Much research has been undertaken over the previous decades on the factors which can affect a consumer’s decision to purchase a particular bottle of wine, even down to the minutiae such as the style of typeface or the kind of graphic on a wine label.

Semiotics is the study of signs and symbols and their meanings, which came to prominence in the work of 20th-century Swiss linguist Ferdinand de Saussure and 19th-century American philosopher Charles Sanders Pierce. They distinguished between the ‘signifier’, the physical manifestation of the sign in a visual form, and the ‘signifier’, the meaning that is attached to the signifier. The relationship between the signifier and the signified is known as ‘semiosis’. An example would be a red, octagonal road sign which we associate with stopping, even if the word ‘stop’ isn’t written.

Semiotics has been used to illustrate how consumers interpret wine labels based on their layout, composition and colour and then attach meaning to these characteristics. In a 2018 paper by Celhay and Remaud, they presented 932 subjects in France with four fake labels that had been designed to appear as if they belonged to wine brands based in Bordeaux. Each of the four labels had different fonts, font sizes, paper stock, graphics and levels of embellishment, which the researchers believed would convey different meanings to the subjects. No vintage was written and the brand was indicated by the words ‘nom du château’ (name of château).

They found that, for example, a label with Gothic script typeface, strongly yellowed paper stock, an etching of a grand château and an overly complex and embellished design was seen as representing aged wine or an old brand and was thus classified as ‘ancient’, ‘traditional’ and ‘dowdy’. Conversely, the label with script typeface, white paper stock, black and red-letter colouring and a fairly basic depiction of a château and lots of negative space was seen as ‘simple’, ‘modest’ and ‘elegant’.

Interestingly, the label with no etching, a small use of gold (in a crown monogram), white paper stock, non-script serif typeface and lots of negative space was judged as ‘premium’, ‘elegant’ and ‘modern’, whereas the label showing an etching of the vineyard (without a château), slightly yellowed paper and a moderately complex design was seen to represent ‘terroir’, ’rustic’ and ‘traditional’.

The researchers also discovered that gender, age (expressed as generation such as Baby Boomers, Gen X or Gen Y) and the level of wine expertise did not affect how these labels were perceived. In other words, the meanings attributed to these package designs are attached to specific visual codes that operate according to certain logic that functions irrespective of the viewer’s age.

In another, complementary study to the one above, Celhay et al (2017) compared the visual codes present in bottles of wine produced in Bordeaux and Barossa. They found that wine labels in Barossa showed greater diversity in their graphic design than those found in Bordeaux, reflecting the ‘Old World/New World’ divide.

Where they differed greatly was in the main illustration used on the wine label. In Bordeaux, it is very common to see depictions of grand châteaux or a coat of arms on a bottle (56% and 26% respectively out of 117 labels sampled), whereas in Barossa, these graphics were only seen 4% and 10% of the time in the sample (161 wine labels), and it was far more common to see a depiction of the winemaker/winery owner (15%), a general theme of nature (14%), a tree or flower (8%), or an animal (5%).

Nevertheless, the regions also shared quite a few similarities: uppercase letters were more common than lowercase; serif typefaces were more common than non-serif; formal scripts (such as calligraphy) were preferred to non-formal scripts (representing rough handwriting); and Roman fonts were much more common than italicised ones.

The researchers concluded that this information can be useful for marketers when trying to design labels, showing them not only what are some of the dominant themes but also the expectations of consumers in regards to the visual codes used on these labels. Luckily, Australia is seen as one of the most innovative countries in terms of its wine packaging so the creativity of designers and the expectations of wine drinkers can be relatively free – up to a point.

Consumer responses to ‘fun’ wine labels

Another study (Lunardo and Rickard, 2020), however, looked at the responses of consumers to ‘fun’ wine labels, described as those using funny images such as cartoon drawings, in opposition to more serious wine labels. A consumer will infer the quality of a wine not only from its price point but also its label, so fun label elements may lead to a decrease in reassurance about a wine’s quality. In this respect, many consumers may therefore opt for a wine whose label is more congruent with expectations, rather than incongruent.

In a survey of 271 US residents, the researchers examined whether judgments of 10 wine labels (with either a low or high number of fun elements) would lead to reassuring impressions of the wine and perceptions of quality, influencing their willingness to purchase it. As hypothesised, they found that a high degree of fun elements led to lower levels of reassurance, a decrease in perceived quality and therefore a lessened willingness to purchase.

However, they also discovered that these effects were not identical for all consumers, and that those with a high propensity for taking risks reacted more positively to fun wine labels, which in this sense relates to wanting to try something new. This is an important consideration for wine brands who are looking to diversify their offerings, maintaining one range focused on high quality (with a price to match), while another, more playful range can focus on the fun aspects of wine – something many wineries already do.

Text versus image

On the subject of imagery, a study by Australian researchers (Jaud and Melnyk, 2020) looked at how labels with only text versus ones with text and an image could influence liking, taste expectations and purchase intentions for a wine. They analysed these by using several different wine labels: one that only had text on it; one that had text-plus-fitting (i.e. related) image; and one that had text-plus-nonfitting image. They found that the labels with text-plus-fitting image had the greatest impact on the subjects liking a wine label, their taste expectations and purchase intentions.

The researchers conducted a second part of the study to validate two main concepts, known as cognitive and affective fluency; the former refers to using and the ease with which people use extra-cognitive skills to decipher the meaning of a stimulus, while the latter refers to enjoyment derived from using these cognitive processes.

To study these concepts in the field, they presented supermarket shoppers with two bottles of wine (which were exactly the same), though with different labels: one by ‘Mastery Estate’ with a graphic of a horse (text-plus-nonfitting image); and the other by ‘Mystery Estate’ with the graphic of a unicorn (text-plus-fitting image).

While the sample size was relatively small (40 individuals), they achieved a statistically significant result: younger subjects had greater willingness to buy the wine that increased affective fluency, that is, the label which had text-plus-fitting image – Mystery Estate. This concurred with the findings of Nielsen Media Research which stated that Millennials favour bottle designs that are ‘bold and distinctive’ and ‘adventurous and fun’ (Nielsen, 2015).

Wine is a product that many people feel passionate about, from the grape grower to the consumer. The advent of social media has meant that it’s now easier than ever for brands to show their goods to the world. But getting people to buy them is another story. This is where the notion of involvement comes in, as explored in research by Calvo-Porral et al. (2018).

When people use a product but have little interest in seeking alternatives and are satisfied with a minimum degree of performance, they are said to have low level of involvement. On the other hand, those with high levels of involvement might search for product information, are concerned about quality, and are happy to look for alternatives to find something better.

In their research in La Rioja, Spain, 1,165 respondents answered questionnaires measuring their level on involvement in wine, either high, mid or low. They found, perhaps unsurprisingly, that consumers with a high level of involvement experienced a greater influence of pleasure and positive emotions on their degree of satisfaction.

This demonstrates the value that wine brands can derive from engaging with their customers – as well as the benefit of appealing to new ones on a rudimentary level with a sharp-looking wine label.

This article was originally published in the July issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker. To find out more about our monthly magazine, or to subscribe, click here!

