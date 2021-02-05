Bec Swincer appointed as Bec Hardy Wines’ new winemaker

Bec Hardy Wines has just appointed Bec Swincer as its new winemaker, who will be bringing over two decades of winemaking experience to the role.

Swincer will be channelling her expertise into propelling the brand forward into a new decade.

Bec Swincer’s more-than two decades of winemaking experience has seen her work with wine, not just in Australia, but also overseas in the US and France.

She spent time working within leading wineries in Clare Valley, Barossa Valley and the Adelaide Hills, where she was winemaker for Petaluma.

Swincer studied oenology at the University of Adelaide and the University of California, Davis, and is returning to Australia following two years working in California, where she was part of an all-female team at The Prisoner Wine Company, which specialised in unique blend Napa Valley wines.

“It’s been a rewarding experience working in the US and learning about the different approach to winemaking and progressive techniques that are being introduced there, but it’s great to be able to come back home to Australia and McLaren Vale in particular, with its welcoming community of passionate winemakers,” Swincer said.

“Having come from an all-female team, and as a mother of daughters, it’s really exciting to be part of a brand that celebrates women pushing forward in the industry.

“As Pertaringa and Bec Hardy Wines enter a new era, it’s a huge opportunity for me to make my mark and play a part in something really special.”

