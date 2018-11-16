Barossa winery Teusner Wines merge with Spanish-owned grower Terramoll

Teusner Wines, based at Nurioopta in the Barossa Valley, has merged with Spanish owned grower Terramoll.

Owner of Teusner, Kym Teusner, founded the winery in 2002 with partner Michael Page and said it is an opportunity for the small, family-run winery to access international markets, knowledge, and growth.

“The passion the Moll family has for South Australia and the time and investment they have made in the Barossa speaks for itself,” he said.

“This is an exciting opportunity to stabilise our business and complement the growers we already work with.

“It will be nice to have the back up of such an experienced business family which will enable us to expand into new markets.”

Terramoll is owned by Global Intertrade, a diverse company comprising vineyards, commercial property, and media. Managing Director Manuel Ortigosa said Teusner was a very natural fit for the company.

“The focus Kym has on premium red wines, especially Barossa classics of old vine Grenache, Mataro and Shiraz, is in line with Terramoll’s reputation for growing top quality fruit,” Ortigosa said.

Terramoll began investing in Barossa vines more than 20 years ago and owns 120 hectares with 95 hectares currently in production. Grape varieties are predominantly Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon and Grenache mostly currently going to Treasury Wine Estate for their premium brands.

Teusner said it’s hoped the partnership will allow for development of a cellar door in the future, but for now the focus will be on continuing to produce great wine that respects the Barossa heritage while exploring drinking styles of the future.