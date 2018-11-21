Barossa wine auction set to deliver its 23rd event, offering a unique selection of rare wine in April 2019

The opportunity for avid wine collectors and enthusiasts to expand their cellar with Barossa’s most rare wines will occur again in April 2019.

As is tradition, fine wine lovers from Australia and abroad will be able to bid on lots directly curated from the winemakers’ private reserves.

The wine auction has been presented by the Barossan wine community every two years since 1965. Now held in partnership with Langton’s, buyers will be able to purchase both in person and online. It is anticipated that around 150 lots will be available online, with an additional 30 lots exclusively offered at the live auction on Friday, 26 April, 2019.

Rare verticals and large formats, many of them included in the recently released Langton’s Classification VII, in addition to unique wine and experience packages will likely fetch anywhere from $40 to $60,000. The Langton’s auctioneering team will lead the live auction as bidders vie for an array of lots. To add to the festivities, a three-course lunch, featuring local produce, will be served by the team at Lambert Estate, the venue for this year’s event.

Guests attending the live auction travel anywhere from 900m to 9,000kms after purchasing one of the 350 tickets, available at $165 per person. Net proceeds are directed back into the community supporting the delivery of the Barossa Vintage Festival and local and national charities.

Barossa Wine Auction What: Auction of the Barossa’s most rare and sought-after wines, direct from winery cellars When: Online Auction: 5 April to 2 May 2019

2017 Auction Results Highlights:

Barossa Wine Chapters last auction was held in pril 2017. With a 100% clearance rate for the live auction, the combined online and live auction total sales equalled $245,000 inclusive of Buyer’s Premium. Highlights from the auction include the sale of 6.0L Imperial bottle of Penfolds Bin 95 Grange Shiraz 2010, making a staggering $62,910. Records set included the sale of the Penfolds Bin 60A Coonawarra Cabernet-Kalimna Shiraz 1962 750ml bottle at $14,562, nearly double the last highest price of $8,155. In the online auction, the Penfolds Bin 7 Coonawarra Cabernet-Kalimna Shiraz 1967 750ml bottle sold for a record $3,903. The Once in a Lifetime Henschke Hill of Grace Experience, which includes an exclusive tour for two and a set of rare Hill of Grace Magnums and a Double Magnum, sold for a remarkable $19,805. Other impressive results included the Torbreck The Laird Shiraz 2012 Double Magnum, which sold for $7,689.

Tickets for the live auction and lunch are available for $165 per person, contact: ashleigh@barossa.com