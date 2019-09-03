Barossa Valley’s oldest grower offloads vineyard

The oldest family-owned grapegrower in the Barossa Valley, Schild Estate, has sold its Ahrens Vineyard to neighbouring wine producer Kies Family Wines, as reported by the Australian Financial Review.

Previously one of 12 vineyards owned and run by Ed Schild and son Michael, the Lyndoch property will now be looked after by Tina and Michael Kies who have operated their business, Kies Family Wines since 1985.

The 32-hectare vineyard has 20.6 hectares of shiraz and 8.4 hectares of cabernet sauvignon grapes.

The couple’s daughter Jess Kies said the opportunity to buy the vineyard was very attractive and offered greater flexibility as markets for the family business continued to grow.