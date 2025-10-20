Barossa Valley winery celebrates continued international acclaim

First Drop Wines winemaker and founder John Retsas. Image courtesy First Drop Wines

First Drop Wines has once again been recognised among the world’s finest, with its Mothers Milk Shiraz awarded the Wine Spectator Critics’ Choice Award in New York — marking an extraordinary fifth win for this ‘modern Barossa classic’.

The Wine Spectator Critics’ Choice Awards celebrate the world’s most outstanding and consistently exceptional wines. To be honoured five times places Mothers Milk Shiraz among a select few Australian wines to have achieved such international acclaim.

Crafted by winemaker and founder John Retsas, Mothers Milk Shiraz is described as “the epitome of the First Drop house style — elegant, vibrant, and dangerously drinkable. It captures the essence of the Barossa: generous fruit, subtle spice, and a silky texture that keeps you coming back for more”.

“This award is a real honour and a credit to our team,” said Retsas.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to make wines that are expressive, delicious, and full of personality. Mothers Milk is exactly that — it’s the elegance & generosity of the Barossa in a glass.”

First Drop Wines’ cellar door at Nuriootpa in the Barossa Valley

Over the past two decades, First Drop Wines has earned a reputation as one of Australia’s most awarded and exciting producers, recognised for its innovative approach and strong international presence. Mothers Milk Shiraz has featured multiple times in Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines of the World, further cementing its status as “one of Australia’s great modern wines”.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!