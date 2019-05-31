Barossa Be Consumed heading to Melbourne and Sydney in July

This July, more than 45 Barossa winemakers plus artisan gin, live music, food and the ‘only in Barossa’ kegel bahn will hit the road to Sydney and Melbourne for the third year of Barossa Be Consumed.

Barossa Be Consumed is presented by the Barossa Grape and Wine Association (BGWA) with support from Revel, the team behind the wildly successful Game of Rhones and Pinot Palooza. The event is much more than a wine tasting according to BGWA’s Emily Hay.

“Filling a room with great wine and food is easy. The magic happens when that room is filled with a dynamic community working together; people who genuinely like each other and have a generous compulsion to share the good things”, says Hay. “You know this, as they are the ones who will open the ‘good’ wines, or bring you hand-made preserves, just because. Just because you seem interested, and just because they love to share. They are all proud ambassadors for their region and its produce. Taking that life and our community on the road, that’s what sets Barossa Be Consumed apart.”

Barossa Be Consumed brings some familiar names like Henschke, Yalumba and Torbreck, but also many relative newcomers like Barossa Boy, Brothers at War and Yelland & Papps. Bernadette Kaeding and her husband Sam Kurtz are the proprietor/winemaking team behind cult Barossa label Rojomoma, and they’ll be at Be Consumed in Melbourne and Sydney this year.

“Barossa Be Consumed is the event to go to if you love wine. With so many Barossa wineries in one room, representing a huge range of wine styles and varieties, it is a fantastic way to enjoy Barossa wine and find something new. Chat with the winemakers and folk behind the brands and you’ll get a true taste of life in Barossa. For something special, you can go to one of the Meet the Maker sessions and delve even deeper into the world of Barossa wine.”

New to Barossa Be Consumed this year are the Meet the Maker sessions. These 45-minute sessions, limited to 15 participants, are an opportunity to uncover the deeper story of the region through its wines, as told by the people who know it best.

Hay remarks; “think masterclass and private tasting, with more camaraderie and less pretence… an invitation into the inner circle.”

For ticket information, click here for the Sydney event on July 13, and click here for the Melbourne event on July 20.