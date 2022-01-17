Barcelona Wine Week postpones its celebration by common consent for two months

Barcelona Wine Week (BWW), the flagship event of the Spanish wine, has decided to postpone two months and will finally take place in April from 4th to 6th of 2022.

The decision was endorsed by the organising committee of the event, which brings together the main players in the wine industry in Spain, given the uncertainty and mobility restrictions generated by the current context and to guarantee a great edition.

The new dates of the event are endorsed by most of the viticultural firms and wineries participating in BWW, represented by the Spanish Wine Federation (FEV), the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA), Spain Export and Investments (ICEX), the Spanish Confederation of Wine Regulatory Councils (CECRV) and the Catalan Wine Association, among other bodies and institutions that make up its organizing committee.

The second edition of the event, initially scheduled for February 7th to 9th, 2022, will take place next spring, at the Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc venue.

With the expected participation of more than 600 wineries and practically all Origin Denominations and Regulatory Councils, BWW is currently the largest international promotion showcase for Spanish wines.

“It’s clearly international positioning has conditioned the movement, since our main objective is to increase the business opportunities of the exhibiting companies, providing them business meetings and contacts with international buyers, distributors and importers to increase their exports or facilitate access to new markets”, explained show president Javier Pagés.

Antonio Valls, managing Director of Alimentaria Exhibitions, a Fira de Barcelona company who organises BWW said the new dates aim to celebrate the show in a more suitable context.

“[This allows the show] to preserve its value proposition, guarantee the maximum return of investment to all companies and ensure the future projection of the exhibition, as per its successful first edition” he said.

Valls expressed his confidence that “international trips and meetings are more standardized on the new dates,” a key factor of the show that invites more than 350 international buyers from more than 40 countries.

This Hosted Buyers program of the event gives rise to more than 4,000 business meetings with the exhibiting companies.

The postponement of BWW to April will mean that it takes place at the same time as Alimentaria & Hostelco, running from 4-7 April at the Gran Vía venue of Fira de Barcelona.

The simultaneity of these events will, however, be a totally “exceptional” fact, the result of the current situation.

After this next edition, the show will return in February 2023, occupying the first place in the international calendar of wine events.

BWW 2022 foresees the participation of more than 600 wineries and the visit of about 20,000 professionals. Its first edition in February 2020 was attended by 550 exhibiting firms and 15,600 professionals, 13 per cent of them from 54 countries.

