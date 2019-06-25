AWRI advises change to EU MRL for iprodione

Grapes used to make wines destined for the EU should not be sprayed with iprodione this coming season, the Australian Wine Research has advised, following changes to the maximum residue limit (MRL) for the fungicide.

The MRL for iprodione, which is registered with the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority for the control of botrytis bunch rot in grapes, will revert

from 20mg/kg to the default 0.01mg/kg from 31 July 2019, meaning all wines entering the EU after that date, regardless of vintage and provenance, must not contain detectable residues of the fungicide.

Some registered products containing iprodione include Aquaflow 500 SC, Chief (250 Liquid, Aquaflo, Topflo), Ippon 500 Aquaflo, Ipral 250, Iprine (250, 500), Iprodex 250, Iprodione (250, Aquaflow 500), Rovral (Aquaflo, Liquid), Shelby 250, Sindon 500 SC and Transact.

“It is recommended that all wines be analysed for residues of iprodione before shipment to the EU,” the AWRI said in a bulletin to members of the wine industry, adding that wines that were already in the EU or that arrive before 31 July 2019 are not required to meet the new MRL.

“Iprodione is not recommended for use on grapes if the resultant wine is destined for the EU,” the bulletin noted, referring growers to the ‘Dog Book’ for export wine which lists the preferred agrochemicals for use in the production of grapes for export wine, and any restrictions on their use, for the 2019-20 season.