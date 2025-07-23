AWITC provides an inside look at innovative trials, as trade exhibition visitors take in the latest tech breakthroughs

With yesterday’s weather too wet for pruning, the Adelaide Convention Centre was bustling with attendees at the WineTech trade exhibition, as growers, viticulturists and winemakers perused the exhibitors and escaped the rain.

In the neighbouring auditorium, Tuesday’s plenary sessions at the Australian Grape & Wine Outlook Conference began to delve into the finer, technical details of winemaking and grapegrowing, with speakers discussing innovative approaches to common sector challenges, backed up with studies, trials and industry data.

The packed audience heard honest insights from those who have been trialling new and emerging technologies, such as Ben Thomson, managing director at Best’s Wines in Victoria’s Great Western region, who detailed his experience introducing UVC lights in the vineyard to control powdery mildew.

After hearing of a New Zealand vineyard which had earlier trialled the UVC light system, Thomson said he was eager to trial the technology on home soil. There was a substantial difference in the types of terrain––the New Zealand vineyard, Thomson noted, was “like a golf course: dead flat, smooth, flat headlands…”. The Best’s vineyard was a very different picture.

“Our place is more of a medium-style vineyard, medium canopies,” Thomson explained. “We’re on a hill, we’ve got 400 metre rows, we’ve got lumps and bumps and all that sort of stuff in the vineyard. So I really wanted to try it in a ‘real’ vineyard situation.”

There were some significant difficulties and hiccups in the trial––connectivity was a problem that even Starlink couldn’t entirely alleviate, the UVC unit did fall off the autonomous vehicle at one stage, and Thomson said that at points the trial was incredibly stressful.

A packed audience listened to the detailed experiences of vineyard and winery operators who have undertaken innovative trials.

“But these are all things we found out, and they’re all things that we’re actually addressing. In the end, we got it going very, very well.”

“The first night, it was amazing. I couldn’t believe it. I thought Doctor Who had landed in the middle of the vineyard.”

For the three days of WineTech, a mix of local and international manufacturers and suppliers, spread out across the event’s large exhibition space, have been eagerly showcasing their latest technological breakthroughs to the many grape and wine sector professionals in attendance.

Many of the exhibitors, who represent all aspects of the supply chain, said they have been largely pleased with the level of interest shown in their products and services, despite the challenges currently being faced within the sector.

A number of attendees said they were particularly impressed by the high level of technological innovations on display, including the latest in vineyard and winery robotics and AI systems.

The 19th Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference (AWITC) and WineTech will conclude later today, with the conference’s final plenary session fittingly focused on expanding the horizons for Australian wine.

