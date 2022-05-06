AVL Wines enters the drinks category

AVL’s new drinks range. Image courtesy Humann Comms.

AVL Wines, which manages brands including McGuigan, Tempus Two, Nepenthe and Barossa Valley Wine Company, has announced its expansion into the drinks category with the launch of four new spirit and ready-to-drink cocktail ranges, including a world-first prosecco gin.

AVL’s move into drinks is in response to the global rise in popularity of spirits and RTD beverages.

This move supports the strategic intent of AVL to diversify its portfolio and create a consumer led branded business.

“We’re incredibly excited to enter this growing category,” AVL Wines CEO Craig Garvin said.

“This is a great example of leveraging our know-how and world-class assets to deliver products that consumers are demanding.

“These new brands have been developed in response to global drinks trends and each offer a distinctive point of difference – from a world-first gin to a playful sustainable spirit and high-quality cocktail convenience.

“We continue to put the consumer at the heart of everything we do and I’m proud to expand our portfolio to create value for our customers and shareholders, globally.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!